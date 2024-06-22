Yankees’ Carlos Rodón gets emotional after poor start, consoled by teammate in dugout

New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodón was looking for a bounce-back start against the Atlanta Braves after giving up five runs in his last outing in Boston.

Instead of a strong showing, Rodón left to a shower of boos in the Bronx, as manager Aaron Boone pulled him after allowing seven earned runs and 11 hits, three of which were home runs, another blowout at Yankee Stadium for the pinstripes.

The Yankees lost 8-1 to open their weekend series with the Braves, and it came after being demolished by the Baltimore Orioles, 17-5, the day before when the AL’s ERA leader, rookie star Luis Gil, had the worst start of his season by far.

So, as Yankees fans witnessed yet another letdown from their starting pitcher, they let Rodón know how they felt, and it appeared that the bad outing made him emotional.

The Apple TV broadcast showed a shot of Rodón in the Yankees’ dugout after being pulled with what appeared to be teary eyes as he stared blankly onto the field. Rodón had the worst start of his 2024 campaign, coming at a time when the Yankees were looking to get back on track.

Couple that with a five-earned-run performance that ended in a loss against the Red Sox this past weekend, and Rodón was clearly feeling something in the moment.

Gleyber Torres, who wasn’t in the Yankees’ lineup, due to a groin strain he had suffered on Thursday, felt that emotion, too, as he was sitting next to Rodón.

Like any good teammate would, Torres patted Rodón on the shoulder, offering his support. He even gave him a quick hug, as the broadcast cut back to the game.

After the game, Rodón didn’t shy away from owning the boos tossed his way.

“I didn’t perform, obviously, to the best of my ability. It’s just how it goes here,” he said, via The New York Post.

Yankees pitchers have been going through it of late, despite their 51-27 record. Starting Wednesday night in the 10th inning, pitchers gave up a run in every inning but one until Rodón was pulled from the game. That’s 27 runs allowed by the Yankees in 14 innings, which obviously is not what a winning ballclub does.

New York still owns the lead in the AL East, but after losing back-to-back series for the first time all season against the Red Sox and Orioles – two divisional foes – things are not starting off well against the Braves.

The Yankees will be hoping Marcus Stroman has better luck Saturday night in the Bronx as he goes up against Charlie Morton on the bump. He owns a 3.08 ERA this season but gave up four earned on seven hits to the Red Sox in the loss this past Sunday.

