Yankees’ Cody Bellinger misses Tigers game possibly due to food poisoning, manager says

New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger did not start in the team’s game against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday due to food poisoning.

Bellinger, 29, ate some chicken wings last night and threw up all night, according to Yankees manager Aaron Boone. As of now, Boone said no one else on the team is sick.

“Hopefully (he’s) feeling a little bit better now, and we’ll see if we can get him going, make him somehow available as the game goes,” Boone said via the New York Post.

With Bellinger out of the lineup on Tuesday, he has missed three of the last five games. The outfielder missed two games against the Pittsburgh Pirates due a stiff back.

He returned to the lineup on Sunday and played in the Yankees’ 6-2 loss to the Tigers on Monday.

The Yankees acquired Bellinger in a trade with the Chicago Cubs this offseason to help replace Juan Soto, after Soto departed in free agency for the New York Mets.

In eight games this season, Bellinger has a .233 average with one home run and six RBI while playing in left field, center field, and right field.

Center fielder Trent Grisham took over Bellinger’s spot in the starting lineup on Tuesday. Grisham is off to a scalding start this season, hitting .423 with three home runs and nine RBI in nine games.

The Yankees entered Tuesday’s game against the Tigers with a 6-4 record, and they are atop the AL East.

Carlos Carrasco was the Yankees’ starting pitcher, while 2024 AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal started for the Tigers.

