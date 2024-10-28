Yankees face tremendous pressure as World Series turns to the Bronx

The New York Yankees are in danger of losing their grasp on a World Series title in front of their home crowd if the Los Angeles Dodgers get their way this week.

The series moves to the Bronx on Monday night. Game 3 is set for 8:08 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium and can be seen on FOX. The Dodgers lead the series 2-0.

New York is under the microscope. Players like Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, Alex Verdugo and Austin Wells have far from helped the Yankees get on the board. Anthony Volpe has an RBI to his name but has not recorded a hit either.

Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton have played well but need some help.

“We’ve been through a lot of tough moments throughout the year. So I think we’ve been there,” Soto said. “We know how (to take) a couple punches in the face and just keep battling and keep going. We can go home and do our thing.”

Rizzo said he was looking forward to World Series baseball returning to the Bronx and hoped to lean on the fans to give them an extra jolt of energy.

“The Bronx is a special place. They back us. They pump us up. They put pressure on other teams,” Rizzo said. “When that stadium is rocking, we feel it. We need to get that energy when we come in on Monday and get it going.”

The Dodgers may be up two games but are ailing.

Shohei Ohtani is set to be in the lineup, but he injured his shoulder late in Game 2 trying to steal second base in the seventh inning. He was on a separate flight to New York.

“He’s the best player in the game, and to see him on the ground in pain, it’s not a good feeling for sure,” Dodgers utility man Tommy Edman said Saturday night. “We’re hopeful he recovers quickly.”

Freddie Freeman has been the bright spot for the Dodgers. He hit a walk-off grand slam in Game 1 and a solo home run in Game 2.

Clarke Schmidt will be tasked with keeping Los Angeles’ bats at bay while Walker Buehler will get the nod for Los Angeles.

“Obviously, it’s a dream come true being able to pitch the first game at home in a pivotal game,” Schmidt said. “I’m obviously very excited to get out there, but I know I have a job to do. We’re trying to win this World Series. I think for me, I’m just trying to go out there and execute and do my job.”

The last two times New York fell behind 2-0 in the World Series, they rallied to win three straight games. In 1996, they came back to beat the Atlanta Braves. In 2001, they lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks in seven games.

