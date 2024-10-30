Yankees fans banned from World Series Game 5 after interfering with Dodgers’ Mookie Betts

Major League Baseball and the New York Yankees banned the two fans who interfered with Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts.

In the first inning of the Yankees’ 11-4 win, Gleyber Torres hit a foul ball down the right field line. The ball tailed into the stands and Betts made a fantastic catch along the wall.

However, as Betts was coming off the wall, two fans tried to pry the ball out of Betts’ glove and rip the glove off his hand.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The umpire immediately called fan interference and ruled Torres out, while security rushed over to the area.

The fans were identified as Austin Capobianco and John Peter. The two fans are season ticket holders, and they had been preparing for a moment like Tuesday night.

“We always joke about the ball in our area,” Capobianco told ESPN. “We’re not going to go out of our way to attack. If it’s in our area, we’re going to ‘D’ up.”

FOLLOW GAME 5 OF THE WORLD SERIES ON FOX SPORTS

“I know when I’m in the wrong and as soon as I did it, I was like, ‘Boys I’m out of here,’ I patrol that wall, and they know that.”

The Yankees released a statement on Wednesday about the incident.

“Last night two fans were ejected from Yankee Stadium for egregious and unacceptable physical contact with Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts. The safety and security of players, fans, and Stadium staff is the foundational element of every event held at Yankee Stadium, and it cannot be compromised,” the statement read.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Tonight marks the final home game of the year, and we want every ounce of our fans’ passion on display. Yankee Stadium is known for its energy and intensity, however the exuberance of supporting one’s team can never cross the line into intentionally putting players at physical risk. The Yankees and Major League Baseball maintain a zero-tolerance policy toward the type of behavior displayed last night. These fans will not be permitted to attend tonight’s game in any capacity.”

The Yankees are looking to stave off elimination for the second game in a row as they are down 3-1. They are sending ace Gerrit Cole to the mound to keep their season alive while the Dodgers are starting Jack Flaherty.

Game 5 begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.