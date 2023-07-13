Yankees fans go into frenzy as team announces first advertisement uniform patch: ‘I want to throw up’

Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig and George Steinbrenner are rolling in their graves.

The New York Yankees have nixed century-long tradition and announced they will be placing an advertisement on both their home pinstripes and road grays beginning July 21.

Early Wednesday morning, the Bombers posted a video on social media of Aaron Judge in the home uniform and Gerrit Cole in the road jersey with an advertisement for Starr Insurance.

Reports say the Yankees will earn $25 million per year from the company, which the Yankees have partnered with since 2018.

The deal runs through 2031, the team announced.

Of course, the pinstripes are 100 years old, and the Yankees have long been the kings of tradition in sport. They are the only team to not have last names on their jerseys. They and the Detroit Tigers are the only teams yet to release an official alternate jersey, and players are not allowed to have facial hair below the lip.

So, with tradition now broken, Yankees fans went berserk in response.

“Putting advertisements on Yankees Pinstripes cheapens them,” wrote Charlie Ricker.

Another user kept it simple, calling the ad “nauseating.”

One Yankee fan said he wanted to “throw up” at the site of the patch.

The Yankees have worn other jerseys in the past. In 2012, they and the Boston Red Sox wore jerseys from 1912 to commemorate Fenway Park’s 100th birthday. In 2018 and 2019, they took part in the league-wide Players’ Weekend jerseys, and in 2021, they rocked a version of throwbacks in the Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa.

According to Zoomph, the Yankees are the 10th team this year to place an advertisement on their uniforms. Teams were allowed to do so beginning this season.