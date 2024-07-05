Yankees fans unleash boos after outfielder’s brutal error as team gets swept

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone pulled his players from a national anthem standoff at the beginning of their series finale against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, and it appeared to be a sign of things to come.

The Reds jumped out to an early 2-0 lead with home runs from Nick Martini and Jonathan India. Then, Spencer Steer hit a three-run shot in the fifth inning. The dingers all came off of Yankees starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and pushed the lead to 5-0.

New York got two runs back in the bottom of the fifth, thanks to home runs from Austin Wells and Ben Rice. Juan Soto also knocked a homer in the seventh, but the damage was already done.

Cincinnati ultimately went on to win 8-4 and complete a sweep of the Yankees.

But before the Reds could celebrate, Yankees fans added insult to injury.

In the top of the ninth, Reds batter Jeimer Candelario hit an innocent-looking ball to centerfield. Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham took his sweet time to corral the ball, and then fumbled it as he tried to set himself to throw it back to the infield. Candalerio made a heads-up move and advanced to second.

The boos rained down from Yankees fans who have been seeing almost nothing but losses since the final game of the series against the Atlanta Braves back in June.

Grisham was charged with an error, but it was a cherry on top of an awful day for the Bronx faithful.

The Yankees fell to 54-35 with Thursday’s loss. The Reds improved to 42-45.

