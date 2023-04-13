Yankees-Guardians umpire leaves game after taking throw to head

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will be playing with three umpires for the rest of their game Wednesday.

Second base umpire Larry Vanover was forced the leave the game after taking a throw right to the head.

Yankee catcher Kyle Higashioka launched a double off the center field wall that scored a run, but with a second runner coming home, the Guardians tried for the relay at home.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, Andres Gimenez’s throw went directly into Vanover’s head from a distance where he hardly had any time to react.

Vanover fell to the grass and stood up just a few seconds later. He walked off under his own power with a trainer shortly after.

While the ball ricocheted away from everyone, Oswaldo Cabrera came around to score, making it a two-run double. Gimenez was charged with an error.

DEFENDING BATTING CHAMPION LUIS ARRAEZ HITS FOR MARLINS’ FIRST CYCLE IN FRANCHISE HISTORY

Vanover has umped in the big leagues since 1991 and was the crew chief of the 2016 World Series, where Cleveland fell to the Chicago Cubs in seven games. He’s umpired two All-Star Games and was recently a part of the 2023 World Baseball Classic crew.

It was quite the afternoon for Vanover, who tossed Yankees manager Aaron Boone in the first inning.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Yanks entered the afternoon 7-4 on the young season, while Cleveland came into Wednesday with a 7-5 record.