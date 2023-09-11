Yankees’ heralded prospect Jasson Dominguez suffers brutal injury after successful debut

New York Yankees rookie Jasson Dominguez, who got off to a hot start after making his MLB debut earlier this month, will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ulnar collateral ligament, manager Aaron Boone told reporters Sunday.

Dominguez will require Tommy John surgery to repair his elbow.

The switch-hitting outfielder had been impressive on a road trip against the Houston Astros since the Yankees called him up Sept. 1.

Fans had been waiting for Dominguez, nicknamed “The Martian,” and he delivered in his MLB debut.

Dominguez homered off Justin Verlander on his first-ever swing in the big leagues, going to the opposite field and over the tall left field wall at Minute Maid Field in Houston.

Since then, the 20-year-old had homered three times, including two at Yankee Stadium, since beginning his first homestand against the Detroit Tigers and Milwaukee Brewers.

Dominguez was scheduled to hit third in the Yankees’ lineup Sunday, but he was scratched about 15 minutes before the first pitch. Boone noted Dominguez went for a scan on his elbow, and the results were clear. He needs Tommy John surgery.

Recovery from Tommy John surgery usually takes a year, making this a tough injury for one of the team’s top prospects.

Dominguez may have been considered for the opening day roster next season.

Instead, the Yankees will be monitoring Dominguez, hoping his arm can get back to normal following his surgery.

Dominguez has gone 8-for-31 with four homers, one double and seven RBIs. He also struck out eight times and walked twice.