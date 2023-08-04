Yankees’ Jake Bauers cuts lip after slamming helmet in frustration

It has been a tough week for the New York Yankees, but on Wednesday, the team was able to stop its skid, for the time being, with a 7-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Yankees outfielder Jake Bauers, however, got a little bit more than he bargained for.

Bauers struck out to end the third inning. In frustration, he slammed his bat down onto the dirt as well as his helmet, but the helmet bounced back and hit Bauers in the face. Bauers suffered a cut above his lip during his little bout of anger.

Bauers stayed in the game. He finished 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.

Luckily for New York, the team was able to bounce back from an early Wander Franco home run to pile on seven runs against the Rays. Anthony Volpe and Giancarlo Stanton had home runs each. Stanton finished with four RBI before he was pinch-hit for by Greg Allen.

YANKEES FANS BLAST GM AFTER RAYS’ WANDER FRANCO HITS HOMER: ‘FIRE CASHMAN’

“Two guys on, two outs, opportunity to make an impact, so it was good to see this one today,” Stanton said after the game.

Gerrit Cole had eight strikeouts after settling down following the Franco home run.

“I thought it was a really good performance against a good team when I think he was grinding a bit out there tonight,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.