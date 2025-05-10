Yankees’ Jasson Dominguez joins rare company, including Mickey Mantle and Eddie Murray, after superb 3-HR game

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Friday night was one to remember for Jasson Dominguez.

Once dubbed the New York Yankees‘ top prospect, this is Dominguez’s first full season, and we are now seeing why the Yankees have touted him so highly ever since he was 16 years old.

At age 22, Dominguez made history as the youngest Yankee to ever hit three home runs in a game, doing so against the Athletics in Sacramento.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, there’s quite a twist to this historic achievement: The switch-hitter actually hit home runs from both sides of the plate.

Dominguez belted his first blast of the night from the left side in the third inning, going back-to-back with Paul Goldschmidt. In the seventh, this time from the right side, he went deep for a solo shot. But to cap it all off, he hit a grand slam in the eighth, back to the left side of the box.

CUBS AND WHITE SOX BATTLE OVER POPE LEO XIV’S FANDOM; SOUTHSIDERS MAY HAVE UPPER HAND

Dominguez joined Mickey Mantle, Eddie Murray and only 13 other players to have a three-home run game with at least one coming from each side of the plate. It was just the 20th such occurrence in MLB history, and had not been done since 2018, when Aaron Hicks did it in a Yankee uniform.

Other Yankees to accomplish the feat include Tom Tresh, Roy White and Mark Teixeira, who actually did it two other times with two other teams.

The home run from the right side was surely a good sight for Yankee fans, considering the left side is undoubtedly Dominguez’s strong suit. As a lefty, he’s hitting .319 with a .943 OPS, but in the right-handed batter’s box, he’s hitting just .128.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York earned a 10-2 win over the Athletics, who are surprisingly hovering at .500 through 40 games. It was the Bronx Bombers’ third win in a row, and they are back in action on Saturday against the A’s in an effort to continue to build their lead in the AL East.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.