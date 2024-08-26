Yankees’ Juan Soto directs fans’ pleas for him to stay with team Brian Cashman

The Juan Soto trade has worked out brilliantly for the New York Yankees.

The young superstar is hitting .299 with a 1.034 OPS and has already reached a career high in home runs with 37. Additionally, he is on pace to set a career mark in runs scored, as well as he has 108 already this season. The Yankees have maintained a slim American League East lead over the Baltimore Orioles – thanks to Soto.

As he was a part of a home run barrage against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, fans in the Bronx showered him with cheers and pleas to the organization itself.

“Please sign Soto,” the Yankees’ faithful yelled.

The Yankees and Soto have expressed their desire to keeping the outfielder in pinstripes for the long term. However, the front office will certainly have to break the bank for that to happen.

Soto appeared to be happy with the support as he told reporters to direct their calls to general manager Brian Cashman.

“I don’t know. They have to talk to Cashman,” he said.

Soto turned down a 15-year, $440 million extension offer from the Washington Nationals in 2022, MLB.com noted. It led to Soto being traded to the San Diego Padres and later to the Yankees.

MLB.com, citing industry sources, reported that a Soto deal could exceed $500 million in the offseason.

Soto is only 25 years old and keeping him in the Bronx would ensure a big bat in the heart of their lineup for years to come.

