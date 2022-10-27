Yankees legends Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera split on Aaron Boone’s fate with team

The New York Yankees fan base isn’t the only one hoping for manager Aaron Boone to be fired — even one Yankees legend is on board with letting him go.

Mariano Rivera was a part of five World Series championship teams in his career that lasted from 1995 to 2013, all with the Yankees. “Mo” is the only person ever to be unanimously voted in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. So, surely his words speak volumes.

Well, he spoke at the Sports Forum of the Panamanian Association of Business Executives, and was no-holds-barred on his feelings of Boone as manager.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“If I’m the owner, Aaron Boone wouldn’t stay … when things don’t come out the way we want them to, all of the fault goes on the manager, and somebody has to pay the price, and we won’t put that on the players.” he said (this quote has been translated to English from Spanish).

Fellow “Core Four” member Derek Jeter, however, begs to differ.

“Sometimes, when you’re in a situation like that, it’s almost like you’re in a no-win situation, unless you do win.” Jeter said Wednesday.

“I like Aaron. He puts them in a position every year to have that chance to win. Ultimately, it comes down to the players.”

Jeter won those same five rings as “The Sandman,” and after his playing career, he spent several years as the CEO of the Miami Marlins before stepping down earlier this year.

Despite Rivera’s feelings, a change does not seem to be coming. Owner Hal Steinbrenner still thinks Aaron Boone is the man to lead them to the promised land.

YANKEES OWNER HAL STEINBRENNER ENDORSES AARON BOONE TO RETURN AS MANAGER

Steinbrenner said Wednesday that he “[does not] see a change” coming in the managerial position.

“As far as Boone’s concerned, we just signed him, and for all the same reasons I listed a year ago, I believe he is a very good manager,” Steinbrenner said. “I don’t see a change there.”

Boone was signed to a four-year contract before the 2018 season, just a couple of months after Joe Girardi was not brought back after taking a young Yankees team to Game 7 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros.

But since Boone has taken over, the Yankees have gone backward. They have been unable to reach three wins in an ALCS during his five-year tenure.

In fact, he was signed to a three-year deal after last season despite losing to the Red Sox in the AL Wild Card Game.

General manager Brian Cashman’s contract expires at the conclusion of the MLB season, and a new GM may want someone else as manager. But reports indicate it would be a surprise if Cashman, who has been the GM since 1998, wasn’t brought back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Yankees won 99 games this year to win an AL East title. But in their final 78 games, they went 38-40 after a 61-23 start. They have not won or even played in a World Series since 2009.