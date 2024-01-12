Yankees, Marcus Stroman reportedly agree to deal as All-Star teases fans with picture in pinstripes

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

It seems like Marcus Stroman is headed back to the Big Apple.

Stroman was traded to the New York Mets in 2019 and played there until 2021, but reports have swirled that the pitcher was livid at the fact that he was traded to Queens rather than the Bronx Bombers.

Well, he finally got his wish.

Stroman has reportedly agreed to a deal with the New York Yankees.

SNY reports it is a two-year, $37 million pact with a vesting option for a third year.

The two sides began progressing on a deal in recent days, and Stroman himself all but confirmed he was a Yankee when he posted a picture of himself photoshopped into a Yankees jersey on his Instagram story.

Ironically, Stroman has been extremely critical of the Yankees and general manager Brian Cashman in the past, but perhaps that came from bitterness when Cashman said in 2019 that Stroman would not have been an impact pitcher for them down that season’s stretch.

But it seems the two sides have put their differences aside.

Stroman has spent the last two seasons with the Chicago Cubs. He was named an All-Star for the second time in his career last summer.

Stroman was one of the best pitchers in the first half of last year, pitching to a 2.28 ERA in his first 16 starts. But in his final 11, he allowed 35 earned runs in just 38.0 innings, which equates to an ERA of 8.29. That stretch skyrocketed his season ERA to 3.95, the third-worst of his career.

Once tabbed as one of the game’s best, the Yanks’ starting rotation was a question mark heading into the off-season, even with defending AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole.

New York signed Carlos Rodon to a $162 million deal last year, as he was the best pitcher on the market. But he was a major disappointment, pitching to a 6.85 ERA in just 14 starts thanks to injuries. Plus, with Nestor Cortes’ injuries last year and seemingly a lack of depth after acquiring Juan Soto for pitching prospects, it really remains to be seen what will be of the staff.

The Yanks were red-hot in their chase for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, offering him a $300 million deal, but he agreed to more money with the Los Angeles Dodgers last month, which was a huge blow to the Yanks’ plans.

Although at their best, the rotation could be a force to be reckoned with.

Stroman owns a career 3.65 ERA in his career that began with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2014. He does not have overpowering stuff, but his repertoire is one that produces weak contact and lots of ground balls, which is perfect for Yankee Stadium.

