Yankees’ Marcus Stroman speaks out following fatal shooting of Sonya Massey: ‘Sad society we’re living in’

New York Yankees starting pitcher Marcus Stroman is the latest sports figure to decry the killing of Sonya Massey, an unarmed Black woman who was shot by an Illinois police officer earlier this month.

“Y’all gonna be silent on this topic…but loud and hateful when your team loses a game,” Stroman wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

Stroman spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons pitching in Chicago for the Cubs, which is located roughly 200 miles southwest of where Massey was shot and killed inside her home in Springfield, Illinois.

“Sad society we’re living in. Prayers and blessings to the family of Sonya Massey,” Stroman’s post on X continued. “The trauma that the black community continually deals with is frustrating and beyond repair!”

Massey initially called 911 to report a suspected prowler. Two deputies responded, but at some point things between the responding officers and the 36-year-old woman became tense.

Sheriff’s body camera video released on Monday, confirmed prosecutors’ earlier account of the tense moment when Sean Grayson, who is White, yelled across a counter at Massey.

Grayson wanted Massey to set down a pot of hot water. He then threatened to shoot her, the video showed. Massey ducked and briefly rose, and Grayson fired his pistol at her. Massey was hit three times, with a fatal shot to her head.

Grayson was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct. He pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance. He was later fired by the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.

Stroman also used his Instagram account to speak out about the shooting.

“Just another day in America, It’s beyond tiring seeing innocent black human beings murdered in cold blood. Being black in America is incredibly scary. Racism is thriving but y’all will pretend to not notice. Wake up and understand how f—ed this is…regardless of the color of your skin. It’s unfair and unjustifiable. Disgusting to see some in society try and justify these actions. You’re trash if you believe this is ok. Shout to the family of Sonya Massey. I couldn’t imagine what they’re going through. Prayers and blessings to her family and the entire black community. We’ll rise and overcome as always,” the two-time MLB All-Star wrote along with a heart emoji.

Stroman’s Instagram account boasts more than 640,000 followers.

Luis Gil takes the mound in the Bronx on Tuesday night to open the latest edition of the famous subway series with the Mets. Stroman is 7-5 with a 3.51 ERA this season. He returns to the mound on July 27 in Boston for a game against the Red Sox.

