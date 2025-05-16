Yankees’ Oswaldo Cabrera posts heartfelt message to social media after suffering brutal injury

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Yankees utility man Oswaldo Cabrera suffered a grotesque injury in the team’s 11-5 win over the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

Cabrera, 26, posted a heartfelt message on social media late Thursday night about how thankful he is for the support he has received.

“After such a sad night for me, having so many negative thoughts after twisting my ankle so brutally, in so much pain, I went to try to sleep so I wouldn’t give in to more bad thoughts. When I woke up, one of the first things I did was grab my phone. I didn’t have hundreds, I had THOUSANDS of messages from my family, friends, fans, agents, coaches, teammates,” Cabrera posted to Instagram.

“I simply had messages from EVERYONE. I dropped the phone on the bed and with a big SMILE on my face, the first thing I could say was ‘God, how blessed I am.’”

In his post, Cabrera said that he had undergone successful surgery on his injured ankle. Cabrera said the outpouring of support that he has received since the injury is something he and his family will never forget.

“My return to the field begins today. Thanks to you, I feel more motivated than ever. So, with the strength I’ve always had and all this beautiful energy that you all give to me, I tell you that I will return, and I will return even stronger to continue giving my best every day. I LOVE U ALL,” Cabrera posted.

In a separate post, Cabrera shouted out some teammates who came and visited him in the hospital overnight.

“I know all my teammates would have loved to come see me that same night, but access to the hospital was restricted. Also, as soon as the game ended, besides the coaches and trainers (people I love very much, by the way), my captain, Aaron Judge, and another of my favorite people, Anthony Volpe, were there,” Cabrera said in his post.

“They didn’t have to be there, but they still went without even having anything in their stomachs.”

Cabrera has been with the Yankees since his MLB debut in 2022, and is beloved in the clubhouse.

His injury occurred in the top of the ninth inning. The bases were loaded with one out for the Yankees. Cabrera was the runner on third base and Aaron Judge hit a fly ball to right field.

Cabrera tagged up once the ball was caught, and hustled home.

Cabrera tried to avoid Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh’s tag, and as he stopped to try and touch home plate as he slowed down, his ankle buckled beneath him, and he went down in pain.

Cabrera had been getting most of the starts at third base for the Yankees this season. In the past, he’s been used as a utility man who could fill in and play all over the diamond.

In 34 games this season, Cabrera has a .243 batting average with one home run and 11 RBIs. During his four-year career, the 26-year-old has a .234 batting average with 34 home runs.

