Yankees outfielder defends ‘passion’ of fans who interfered with Mookie Betts

Two New York Yankees fans pried a baseball out of Mookie Betts’ glove Tuesday night, resulting in an ejection from the game and a ban from Wednesday night’s contest.

The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder caught the ball while leaping against the wall and toward the fans, but one fan tried to rip Betts’ glove off of his hand and took the ball out while another fan held Betts’ wrist.

The fans have been widely criticized for their actions, although there has been some praise, including photos and autographs, by a loud minority.

Betts did his best to dismiss the situation, but former Dodger and current Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo didn’t exactly condemn the fans’ actions.

Verdugo acknowledged the ordeal was “more extreme” than normal, but he isn’t exactly surprised it happened.

“At the same time, that’s kind of New York. I feel like that’s what you expect out here. It’s just some unique things,” Verdugo said.

“I didn’t feel like it was too serious. I think Mookie kind of shook it off. That’s, I guess, the passion that New Yorkers have.

“It is what it is. I wouldn’t have any problem if they were here today or if they weren’t. At the end of the day, that’s what MLB deemed they wanted to do, and they gotta show some type of disciplinary act. It is what it is.”

The fans were identified as Austin Capobianco and John Peter. The two fans are season ticket holders, and they had been preparing for a moment like Tuesday night.

“We always joke about the ball in our area,” Capobianco told ESPN. “We’re not going to go out of our way to attack. If it’s in our area, we’re going to ‘D’ up.”

They are prohibited from attending Game 5 Wednesday, and the Yankees have given the seats to a local pediatric cancer patient.

The Yankees called the fans’ actions “egregious and unacceptable.”

Fox News’ Ryan Canfield contributed to this report.

