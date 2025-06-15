Yankees outfielder’s lackadaisical effort on bases costs team in crucial situation vs Red Sox

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez suffered a bout of brain fog at the most inopportune time on Saturday during the team’s loss to the Boston Red Sox.

The Yankees trailed the Red Sox by two runs while Dominguez was on second base with two outs and Trent Grisham at the plate. Grisham swung and missed for his second strike in the count.

Red Sox catcher Carlos Narvaez caught Dominguez wandering off of second base. He fired the ball to shortstop Trevor Story, who then threw the ball to third baseman Marcelo Mayer to tag Dominguez after he decided to run. The out ended the inning and ended the run-scoring threat.

New York added a run in the ninth inning, but it was too late. Boston won the game, 4-3.

Dominguez finished two-for-four with a double and an RBI. Anthony Volpe and Austin Wells each added RBI as well. He talked briefly about the gaffe after the game.

“No excuses, I made a mistake,” he said, via the New York Post.

Red Sox starting pitcher Hunter Dobbins appeared in six innings and struck out five. He didn’t allow a run, and the Yankees only got two hits off of him.

“They’re a really good team,” Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt said. “They’ve just made a couple pitches or plays or swings in each of those games. All five have been really tight. We got a bunch more to go, so we’ll try to win the one [Sunday] and then keep going.”

Boston improved to 36-36 with the win, while New York fell to 42-27.

The Yankees will look to salvage the series on Sunday afternoon.