Yankees pay tribute to Miller Gardner, late teen son of former star outfielder

The New York Yankees on Thursday paid tribute to the late teenage son of former outfielder Brett Gardner before their 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Miller Gardner, 14, died while in Costa Rica last week.

The team observed a moment of silence before the first pitch and displayed a photo of Miller on the team’s video board.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Our hearts are heavy, and the Yankees family is filled with grief after learning of the passing of Miller Gardner,” the team said in a statement Sunday. “Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss. It wasn’t just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years — so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller.

“We grieve with Brett, Jessica, Hunter and their community of family and friends in mourning the loss of Miller, who had a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature. Our love for the Gardner family is unconditional and absolute, and we will offer our enduring support while understanding their desire for privacy at this time.

“May Miller rest in peace.”

YANKEES’ CARLOS RODON’S BEARD DRAWS MIXED REVIEWS FROM FANS ON SOCIAL MEDIA AFTER FACIAL HAIR POLICY CHANGE

Marisel Rodriguez Solis, the head of press for Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Police (OIJ), told Fox News the investigation has shifted to possible food poisoning as the most likely cause, but asphyxiation has not been ruled out.

The results from the forensic and pathology tests could take between one to four months.

The Gardner family stayed at the Arenas Del Mar hotel in Manuel Antonio and ate at an Italian restaurant at a nearby hotel March 20. All four family members began to feel sick by 11 p.m. where they were staying.

The Arenas Del Mar hotel called a doctor to give them medicine to help with the stomach issues. The next morning, Miller Gardner was found dead with traces of vomit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Costa Rican authorities were still investigating the cause of death.

Fox News’ Bryan Llenas contributed to this report.