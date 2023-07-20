Yankees pitcher mocks jeering fan base in just his third start with team

Carlos Rod?n isn’t off to a great start with the New York Yankees after signing his lucrative deal.

The lefty was making his third start with the Yankees Wednesday after missing the first half with a forearm strain in his throwing arm.

He quickly ran into trouble.

In the first inning, he allowed a two-run homer to the Los Angeles Angels‘ Taylor Ward. In the next inning, he allowed another two-run shot.

When he walked off the field after the frame, Yankees fans voiced their displeasure.

Rod?n didn’t take too kindly to it and blew them a kiss.

Keep in mind, this was on the road, where the typical Bronx jeers are rarely substantial.

Rod?n allowed six earned runs in 4 1/3 innings. It was the only time in his career he allowed six-plus runs and walked five-plus batters.

Over the offseason, New York inked him to a six-year deal worth $162 million, the second most lucrative for a pitcher since the 2019 offseason behind Jacob deGrom’s $185 million deal with the Texas Rangers.

Rod?n’s rough outing Wednesday is a microcosm of the 2023 Yankees.

The Yankees are in last place in the month of July for the first time since 1990.

It’s been a struggle all season, especially since defending MVP Aaron Judge has been out with torn ligaments in a toe. But they may have hit rock bottom in the last four games.

Since Judge landed on the injured list June 6, the Yankees are 14-21, the fifth-worst record in baseball. When Judge was placed on the IL, they were a season-high 11 games over .500 at 36-25.

The Yankees have scored the third-fewest runs in the league since Judge has been out. In that span, their .219 average ranks 29th, and their OPS is the third-worst in baseball.

Yankee fans hoped the series against the lowly Colorado Rockies and struggling Angels could start a turnaround, but they lost both series and may get swept by the Angels.

The Yankees are in danger of missing out on the postseason for the first time since 2016. Entering play Wednesday, they were 2 1/2 games out of the final wild-card spot, needing to jump the rival Boston Red Sox to catch the Houston Astros.