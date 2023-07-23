Yankees record bizarre out after botched call by umpire

The New York Yankees got the worst of a questionable call Saturday, but things worked out for them.

It’s been a rough go for the Bombers lately, but something finally went their way.

The Kansas City Royals‘ Bobby Witt Jr. looked to use his speed for a bunt single.

The ball rolled foul, so third baseman DJ LeMahieu picked it up to end the play. But home plate umpire Ted Barrett called it a fair ball, giving Witt an infield single.

While LeMahieu was arguing with Barrett, starting pitcher Gerrit Cole reluctantly and sheepishly picked up the ball. With the Yankees seemingly lollygagging, Witt took off for second base.

Bad idea. Cole throws 100 mph. Cole saw Witt taking off for second and fired a fastball, gunning him out, shortstop Anthony Volpe making the tag.

So what went from a foul ball turned into an infield single on a missed call that resulted in misfortune for the Royals on the base paths.

The call also was not reviewable. Fair/foul calls are only reviewed on balls that land at or beyond a base.

The Yankees won the game, 5-2, earning their first series win since late last month in Oakland, which included Domingo German’s perfect game.

A miserable season continues for Kansas City, which fell to 28-72. The Royals are on pace for a 45-117 season.

Amazingly enough, that’s not even the worst record in the big leagues. The Athletics are on pace for a 43-win season. If their 119-loss pace comes to fruition, it would be the most losses by an MLB team since the 2003 Detroit Tigers, who also went 49-113.