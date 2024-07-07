Yankees rookie Ben Rice makes franchise history with 3 home run game

Ben Rice had a day.

The New York Yankees rookie first baseman made franchise history on Saturday as the team got back into the win column against the Boston Red Sox.

Rice became the first Yankees rookie to hit three home runs in a single game. He helped the Yankees win 14-4, snapping a four-game losing streak. He finished 3-for-5 with seven RBI.

“It’s definitely a day I’ll never forget,” Rice said, via MLB.com. “I’m just pumped that it was a big-time win for us, a good bounce-back win, and over my hometown team. So it’s pretty cool.”

After his third home run, fans at Yankee Stadium were goading him to give a curtain call. It took a minute for the 25-year-old to get out of the dugout, but he finally obliged.

“It was all happening so fast,” Rice said. “Thankfully got it in. That was pretty awesome!”

Rice is from Cohasset, Massachusetts, making the three home run game against the Red Sox that much sweeter. He said, as a child, he signed Pesky Pole at Fenway Park, “Yankees Rule.”

“Definitely a day I will never forget,” Rice said. “Pumped it was a big-time win for us over my hometown team.”

Rice will hope for a little more magic to take the series from Boston on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

