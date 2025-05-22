Yankees rookie Jasson Dominguez etches name in MLB record books with dramatic walk-off homer

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Yankees rookie outfielder Jasson Dominguez hit a walk-off home run to give the team a 4-3 comeback win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium.

With one out and up 2-0 in the count, Dominguez clubbed a hanging slider from Rangers’ reliever Luke Jackson 398 feet into the second deck to give the Yankees the win.

Dominguez’s home run did more than just win the game — he also etched his name into the history books.

The 22-year-old is the first player in MLB history to achieve these four feats in a single month: hit three home runs in a game, hit a home run from both sides of the plate in a game, hit a grand slam, and hit a walk-off home run, according to OptaSTATS.

Earlier in the month against the Athletics, Dominguez became the youngest Yankees player to ever hit three home runs in a game. He became just the 16th player ever to have a three-home run game with at least one coming from each side of the plate.

On the season, Dominguez has a .241 batting average with a .340 on-base percentage with six home runs and 22 RBI.

The Yankees outfielder has especially turned it up in May, as he has hit .267 with an on-base percentage of .382, with four home runs in the month.

The American League East-leading Yankees have won three straight games and seven of their last nine games.

The Yankees (29-19) are going for the three-game sweep of the Rangers (25-25) when they play at 12:35 p.m. ET on Thursday.

