Yankees’ ‘Seinfeld Night’ will feature ‘best bobblehead I’ve ever seen’ during 2024 season

The New York Yankees were everything to George Costanza in the hit sitcom “Seinfeld,” and the organization is honoring the legendary character with his own bobblehead during the season.

The Yankees posted to social media that one of their promotional nights will feature George Costanza bobbleheads for 18,000 fans on July 5 against the Boston Red Sox.

“Ruth, Gehrig, DiMaggio, Mantle… Costanza?!?” the caption read on the Yankees’ post this past Friday.

The bobblehead features Costanza, who was played by Jason Alexander in the sitcom, holding a bat with a nice right-handed batting stance. He’s wearing a light blue collared shirt with a tie and black slacks. There’s also the “Seinfeld” show logo in the front as well.

It also features the words “Assistant To The Traveling Secretary” around the bottom, which was Costanza’s job with the Yankees in the show. It was always his dream to work for the Yankees.

Yankee fans flooded the comments after seeing the promotion, saying how much they need it.

“This is the best bobblehead I’ve ever seen,” one X user wrote.

Costanza worked in his ficitional role with the Yankees for several seasons. It first showed up in the episode entitled “The Opposite” in season five.

“A job with the New York Yankees! This has been the dream of my life ever since I was a child, and it’s all happening because I’m completely ignoring every urge towards common sense and good judgment I’ve ever had,” Costanza said.

The bobblehead’s design is also based on the outfit Costanza is wearing when he teaches a thing or two about hitting to Yankees greats Derek Jeter and Bernie Williams in season eight.

“Hitting is not about muscle,” Costanza tells Jeter and Williams at Yankee Stadium. “It’s simple physics. Calculate the velocity, v, in relation to trajectory, t, in which g, gravity, of course remains a constant.”

Costanza goes on to smash a home run, prompting him to say “it’s not complicated” to the All-Stars.

