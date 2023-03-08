Young Canucks fan savagely trolls Maple Leafs over historic Stanley Cup drought

Toronto Maple Leafs fans need no reminder that their team holds the record for the longest active Stanley Cup drought in NHL history.

But, over the weekend, a young Canucks fan decided to add to their misery.

During Vancouver’s 4-1 win over Toronto Saturday night, a young Canucks fan at Rogers Arena participated in a game segment called “Retro Rewind” during which she was asked to identify things from the past.

In her final question, she correctly identified a popular bicycle from the 1870s, but then she was asked to date it.

“The last time the Leafs won the Cup,” she replied as the crowd roared.

To be fair, the last time this “Original Six” franchise won the Stanley Cup was in 1967. So, it has actually been slightly more than five decades since.

The Leafs have the second most Cups behind the Montreal Canadiens with 13 but have the longest active drought.

Since hoisting the Cup in 1967, Toronto has made five conference final appearances, most recently in the 2002 playoffs, where they lost to the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Leafs’ playoff woes may be a running joke among some NHL fans, but getting humbled by a child is just brutal.