Young People Encouraged To Hit The Links

More kids are hitting the links.

According to the National Golf Foundation, 3.7 million young people, ages 6 thru 17, played golf on a course in 2024, an increase of close to 50 percent from five years earlier.

One of the all-time greats, Annika Sörenstam, is behind a new effort to help even more young people play the sport. Sörenstam has partnered with Bank of America for an initiative called “Golf With Us.”

“This initiative is close to my heart because it’s a way to help grow the game of golf, and we’re gonna do that by giving young kids the opportunity to make golf more affordable. So, by signing up and get(ting)…. a yearly membership, you get a chance to play on thousands of courses for five dollars or less. So, hoping that, when they have the access, they get a chance to try it and then fall in love with the sport,” Sörenstam says.

And Sörenstam says golf isn’t only about competing on the course. “If you’re a golfer, you need so much patience and, as you know, when you’re out in the world or just life in general, patience is really important,” she says.

Sörenstam also points to discipline, focus and determination, qualities she says are needed both in golf and in life outside the sport.

More information on “Golf With Us” is available at bofa.com/golfwithus.