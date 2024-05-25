Young Pirates fan says Olivia Dunne is his ‘favorite thing’ about Paul Skenes

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

There’s a lot to love about Paul Skenes.

The rookie phenom is living up to the billing as last year’s No. 1 overall pick, pitching to a 2.25 ERA through three starts.

Baseball’s top pitching prospect also tossed six no-hit innings last week before getting taken out due to a high pitch count, and he’s striking out 11.8 batters per nine innings.

Skenes was on the bump at his Pittsurgh Pirates’ PNC Park for the second time on Thursday (he pitched at Wrigley Field in that no-hit bid), and Skenes Fever is more than alive.

In his MLB debut, the Pirates crowd was raucous, and in this go-around, fans filled the stands with faux mustaches to copy the man on the mound.

The broadcast team was interviewing a young fan in the stands, mustache draped, when he was asked what his “favorite thing” is about the big righty.

He cheated and gave two answers.

“His mustache and Livvy Dunne!”

Skenes, of course, dates the gymnast, as the two both attended LSU. Skenes was the ace of the Tigers who won last year’s College World Series, while Dunne herself won a national title earlier this year.

The pitcher dubbed their relationship a “small world type of thing.”

Dunne has grown quite a following over the years, boasting millions of followers on social media and even earning a spot as part of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit crew.

Skenes allowed one earned run in six innings of work on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants. His ERA is only at that number because in his MLB debut, relievers allowed inherited runners to score, charging them to Skenes.

However, only two runners have crossed home plate with the 6’6″ pitcher on the mound.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.