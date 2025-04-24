Zach Wilson’s Dolphins number ‘doesn’t scream serious QB,’ ex-NFL star says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL star Ryan Fitzpatrick took aim at Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson over the decision to wear No. 0 during the 2025 season.

Wilson’s number was listed on the official Dolphins roster page. He signed with Miami after a few years as an on-and-off starter with the New York Jets and a backup with the Denver Broncos.

But Fitzpatrick was particularly perturbed over the No. 0 decision.

“Hey Zach there’s always time to change your mind… I know you’re friends with Braxton Berrios and I know it worked for Orlando Woolridge but if you’re trying to build back your career and be taken serious (which I’m sure you are) this won’t help…” the Amazon Prime Video NFL analyst wrote on X.

Fitzpatrick later explained why he didn’t believe Wilson would be taken seriously in his attempt to become an NFL starter again if he wore No. 0.

“It might be silly but perception matters in this business and a QB trying to resurrect his career wearing #0 doesn’t scream serious QB,” he added.

The Jets selected Wilson with the No. 2 pick over the 2021 NFL Draft. He was 12-21 as a starter with 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

He was set to be backup during the 2023 season but ended up starting 11 games in place of an injured Aaron Rodgers. He signed with the Broncos in 2024 once Rodgers came back.

He didn’t get to play as Bo Nix won the starting job and became one of the top rookies in the 2024 season. Now, he will get to serve as a backup to Tua Tagovailoa.