10 Android automation tips to simplify your daily routine

Many people don’t know that they can automate certain tasks on their Android devices.

These automations can save them time and streamline their workflows, and they only take a few taps to set up.

It can take some trial and error to figure out which automations work for you, but the good news is that we have 10 of them you can try right now.

Note: We are using a Samsung Galaxy phone for this guide. Due to Android phones having different user interfaces, depending on the manufacturer, the steps might be slightly different on your device.

1. How to schedule ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode on Android

If you have a well-defined work schedule, automating when Do Not Disturb (DND) mode turns on and off ensures uninterrupted focus during those times.

Here’s how you can set it up:

Go to Settings .

. Click Modes and Routines .

. Tap Add Mode .

. Give the mode a name, such as Turn on DND, and tap Done.

Tap Turn on automatically .

. Tap Time period .

. In the Time section, set when you want the mode to be enabled and disabled, then tap Done .

section, set when you want the mode to be enabled and disabled, then tap . Tap Done.

Now you need to choose what the mode does. Follow the steps below:

In the Choose what this mode does section, tap Stay focused .

section, tap . Tap Do not disturb .

. Tap Done.

2. How to schedule text messages on Android

You might need to send a message later, but you might not always remember to do so. Luckily, your Android allows you to schedule it to go out at a specific time in case you’re tied up.

Open the Messages app and compose your message as you normally would. Instead of sending the message, do this instead:

Tap and hold the Send button until the Schedule send menu appears.

button until the menu appears. Select one of the dates and times or enter a custom one.

The message will be sent automatically at the scheduled time.

3. How to automatically silence your Android phone at night

Setting up a bedtime mode on your phone ensures you can sleep through the night without interruptions from your Android phone. It simply silences notifications and minimizes distractions automatically.

To set it up, you will need to create a sleep routine. Follow the steps below:

Go to Settings .

. Click Modes and Routines .

. Tap Sleep .

. Tap Turn on automatically.

Tap Sleep schedule .

. Set your sleep schedule. You can also tweak other settings, such as Alarm sound and Snooze . Afterward, tap Save .

and . Afterward, tap . Tap Done.

4. Enable Google Autofill to save time on Android

Enabling Google Autofill can save precious time by automatically filling in forms, passwords and payment details across apps and websites. Here’s how to enable it:

Go to Settings .

. Click Google .

. Select the All services tab and tap Autofill .

tab and tap . Toggle on Use Autofill with Google.

5. Set up automatic battery-saver mode on Android

Setting your phone to automatically switch to power-saving mode when the battery gets low helps you conserve battery life, with no manual intervention required.

Let’s start by setting up the time period for when you want the phone to turn on power-saving mode. Follow these steps:

Go to Settings .

. Click Modes and Routines .

. Tap Add Mode .

. Give the mode a name, such as “Turn on power saving.”

Tap Done .

. Tap Turn on automatically .

. Tap Time period .

. In the Time section, set when you want the mode to be enabled and disabled.

section, set when you want the mode to be enabled and disabled. Tap Done.

Now you need to set it to switch to power-saving mode at the set time. Follow these steps:

In the Choose what this mode does section, tap Other actions .

section, tap . Tap Power saving .

. In the prompt, tap the On radio button and then Done .

radio button and then . Tap Done.

6. Restrict app usage during work hours on Android

Social media, games and other time-consuming apps can be a hindrance when you need to focus on work. This automation is a good one for automatically blocking them during work hours and unblocking them when you’re out of the office. To set it up, you must first set the period with the steps below:

Go to Settings .

. Click Modes and Routines .

. Tap Add Mode .

. Give the mode a name, such as “Block Apps During Work.”

Tap Done .

. Tap Turn on automatically .

. Tap Time period .

. In the Time section, set when you want the mode to be enabled and disabled.

section, set when you want the mode to be enabled and disabled. Tap Done.

Now to restrict the apps:

In the Choose what this mode does section, tap Stay focused .

section, tap . Tap Restrict app usage .

. Select the apps you want restricted when the focus mode is on, then tap Done .

. Tap Done.

7. Automatically enable dark mode on Android at night

It’s always a good idea to enable dark mode during the evening hours. That way, you can reduce eye strain in low-light conditions. Here’s how you can do that:

Open Settings .

. Click Display .

. Tap Dark mode settings .

. Tap Turn on as scheduled .

. Tap Custom schedule .

. Tap Set schedule – the ideal time would be between 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

– the ideal time would be between 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Set the start and end times of the dark mode.

Tap Done in the prompt.

8. Turn Wi-Fi on or off automatically based on location on Android

This location-based Wi-Fi automation helps conserve battery life and enhance security by automatically connecting to trusted networks when you’re at specific locations, like at home or work. It will remain disconnected everywhere else. Here are the steps to do that:

Open Settings > Connections > Wi-Fi .

> . Tap the three-dot icon in the top-right corner.

in the top-right corner. Tap Intelligent Wi-Fi in the menu.

in the menu. Toggle on Turn Wi-Fi on/off automatically.

9. Automatically back up photos and videos on Android

By automating your photo backups, you’ll never have to manually save or transfer photos again. They’ll automatically sync to the cloud whenever you take new pictures, giving you peace of mind that your memories are always protected.

While there are several apps you can use to do this, we will use Google Photos. Here are the steps:

In the Google Photos app, tap the profile picture icon in the top right corner.

app, tap the in the top right corner. Tap Photo settings .

. Tap Backup .

. Toggle on Back up photos and videos in your camera folder.

10. Enable auto-rotate for specific apps on Android

It’s understandable to disable auto-rotation to prevent the screen from unintentionally rotating when you move your device. However, you might want it to turn on again when, for example, watching a movie on Netflix or viewing a photo. To save yourself some frustration, it’s best to automate the process. First, let’s create the routine with the steps below:

Go to Settings > Modes and Routines .

. Tap the Routines tab in the bottom menu.

tab in the bottom menu. Tap the plus icon in the top menu.

Tap Add what will trigger this routine under the IF section.

under the section. Scroll down to the Event section and tap App opened .

section and tap . Select your media apps and then tap Done.

Tap Add what this routine will do in the Then section.

in the section. Tap All actions .

. Scroll down to the Display section and tap Screen orientation .

section and tap . In the pop-up, select Auto rotate and then tap Done.

Tap Save .

. Give the routine a name and tap Done.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Automation isn’t just about convenience. It’s about creating habits that improve the way your Android phone works for you, especially in scenarios where it seems like it’s working against you (e.g., causing too many distractions). Your Android phone is smarter than you think. While many of these automations can work for you as is, don’t be afraid to tweak them to your particular scenario.

