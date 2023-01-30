10 coffee makers to make your mornings better

There’s nothing like curling up under a blanket and sipping a hot cup of coffee, especially on a cold winter day. Yet there are so many different coffee makers out there to fit your every need and desire.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, SECURITY ALERTS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

So how do you narrow it down? Here are 10 of the coolest and most innovative ones we recommend.

10. No Refills Needed

One thing I hate is when I go to use my coffee maker, and it is out of water. I have to then refill it, and it is just a pain. That’s where the Spinn coffee maker pro comes in, as it is water supply line compatible, meaning you can connect it directly to your water supply source and never have to refill it. What’s more, it comes with an app that allows you to start brewing your coffee from the comfort of your bed. The app even allows you to scan your coffee of choice to brew it to perfection. At the time of publishing, this product had over 100 global ratings with 71% giving the product 5 stars.

Get the SPINN Coffee Maker Pro

9. Life made simple and smart

The free Atomi app allows you to not only set your coffee maker to brew with your phone anytime, anywhere but even set daily and weekly brewing schedules, so your coffee will always be ready for you when you want it. What’s more, it’s even programmable with Alexa and Google assist, allowing you to get your coffee brewing without lifting a finger.

REPLACING YOUR IPHONE’S BATTERY IS ABOUT TO BECOME MORE EXPENSIVE

The eco-friendly 12-cup glass carafe and washable reusable filter are the cherries on top. At the time of publishing, this product had over 600 global ratings with 60% giving the product 5 stars.

Get the Atomi smart WiFi Coffee Maker

8. Wanna sneak a cup

In addition to being among the more affordable coffee makers on the market, the durable, user-friendly Black+Decker 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker lets you do a lot more than simply program the brewing of your coffee ahead of time. It also automatically shuts off after being inactive for 2 hours, and includes a “sneak a cup feature,” allowing those of you who simply can’t wait for a morning cup of coffee to temporarily stop the brewing process and pour yourself a cup.

At the time of publishing, this product had over 32, 961 global ratings with 75% giving the product 5 stars.

Get the Black+Decker 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker

7. Cappuccino, latte, or coffee, anyone?

Be it for a simple cup of joe, or a cappuccino or latte, the Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker can make you a warm and revitalizing coffee with only the touch of a button. Its 60 oz. water reservoir allows you to brew 6 cups of coffee before needing to refill, and there will be no need to wait for the water to warm up as it heats and brews simultaneously.

HOW TO DELETE EMBARRASSING AUTOFILL ENTRIES ON YOUR PC AND WINDOWS BROWSERS

And for those of you who always need to drink your coffee on the go, the Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker can accommodate travel mugs of up to 7.2 inches tall. At the time of publishing, this product had over 20,178 global ratings with 84% giving the product 5 stars.

Get The Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker

6. Espresso on the go

The Nanopresso is a portable, hand-powered espresso machine that is perfect for people on the go. Thanks to a newly patented pumping system, the Nanopresso can easily make you a delicious espresso anywhere you go, without any need for batteries or electricity.

At the time of publishing, this product had over 3,300 global ratings with 74% giving the product 5 stars

Get the WACACO Nanopresso Portable Espresso Machine

5. Hot or cold brew – all in one

For those who love a hot cup of joe in the winter yet a nice cold brew in the summer, the Ninja CP307 Hot and Cold Brewed System is the perfect coffee maker for you. Featuring settings to brew both coffee and tea, hot and cold, to be ready in 15 minutes.

It also features six brew sizes, as well as five different brew settings for tea and coffee, allowing you to make anything from a single cup to a full carafe.

WHAT IS A VPN? CAN IT REALLY PROTECT MY ONLINE PRIVACY AND SECURITY?

And for those who might prefer a matcha latte or a caf? au lait, it even comes with a fold-away milk frother for both hot and cold drinks. At the time of publishing, this product had over 12,000 global ratings with 82% giving the product 5 stars.

Get the Ninja CP307 Hot and Cold Brewed System

4. Cool and retro

For those who have a simple taste in coffee yet a keen eye for design, Smeg’s 50’s Retro Style Aesthetic Drip Filter Coffee Machine might be the perfect addition to your kitchen, available in six different color choices to match your kitchen’s aesthetic.

Fear not, as not only is it visually appealing yet highly practical, as it includes an auto-start mode and a reusable filter. At the time of publishing, this product had over 1,300 global ratings with 74% giving the product 5 stars.

Get the Smeg 50’s Retro Style Aesthetic Drip Filter Coffee Machine

3. Cold brew in no time

No matter the temperature outside, there are those who always prefer their coffee cold. Unfortunately, making a proper batch of cold brew takes anywhere from 12 to 24 hours. Not with the VINCI express cold brew maker, which depending on your strength preferences, can take anywhere from 25 to 5 minutes.

VIRTUAL EMPLOYEES ON THE RISE IN CHINA, SHOULD AMERICANS BE WORRIED?

All this is made even better by its compact size, making it easy to store and fit in your refrigerator, as well as its self-cleaning setting, promising a fresh-tasting pot of coffee with each brew. At the time of publishing, this product had over 1,400 global ratings with 74% giving the product 5 stars.

Get the VINCI Express Cold Brew Patented Electric Coffee Maker

2. Grind to perfection

What can really make a perfect cup of coffee is having freshly ground beans, although having to grind beans for every batch of coffee can prove to be a nuisance. Then too, different brew types might call for different grind consistencies, which can be hard to determine with simple coffee grinders.

Here is where Gevi’s 4-in-1 Smart Pour-over Coffee Maker with Grinder comes in handy, as it comes with a built-in coffee grinder with 51 distinct grind settings.

The device also comes with an automatic mode, allowing you to grind and brew your perfect cup of coffee by inputting three easy steps. At the time of publishing, this product had over 400 global ratings with 73% giving the product 5 stars.

Get the Gevi 4-in-1 Smart Pour-over Coffee Maker with Grinder

1. All your pour-over dreams

Many people are very particular about their coffee and can tell the difference between pour-over and machine-brewed coffee in a single sip. This can be a struggle for those of you who only want one cup occasionally and do not want to fill an entire carafe.

Here is where OXO’s Brew Single Serve Pour-Over Coffee Maker could solve all your problems, with a water tank featuring a precise hole pattern and clear measuring lines to ensure your coffee will taste to perfection.

The snug lid will keep your coffee warm and prevent you from spilling once your brewing is complete. At the time of publishing, this product had over 7,400 global ratings with 83% giving the product 5 stars.

Get the OXO Brew Single Serve Pour-Over Coffee Maker

Do you have any other coffee pots you’d love to let others know about? We’d love to hear from you.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more of my tips, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by clicking the “Free newsletter” link at the top of my website.

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved. CyberGuy.com articles and content may contain affiliate links that earn a commission when purchases are made.