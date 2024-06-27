2 bulletproof steps to hack-proof your Mac

In today’s digital landscape, where cyberthreats lurk around every corner, safeguarding your personal data and maintaining privacy have become paramount.

Your Mac houses a wealth of sensitive information, making it a prime target for malicious actors.

Securing your device with a robust password and leveraging the convenience of biometric authentication like Touch ID is no longer an option but a necessity. Here are steps to fortify your Mac’s defenses, ensuring your computer remains impregnable against prying eyes and unauthorized access.

GET SECURITY ALERTS, EXPERT TIPS – SIGN UP FOR KURT’S NEWSLETTER – THE CYBERGUY REPORT HERE

How to add a password to your Mac

In the top left corner of your Mac, click on the Apple logo

Then, go to System Settings

Click on Users & Groups in the sidebar

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

Then click the Info button next to your username on the rightClick Change

Next, enter your current password in the “Old Password” field

Enter your New Password in the “New Password” field

If you need help choosing a secure password, click the key button next to “New Password”

Enter a hint to help you remember it

Enter the new password again in the “Verify” field

Then click Change Password

HOW TO REMOVE MALWARE ON A MAC 2024

How to set up your Touch ID (if available)

On some Macs, you can also use biometric data to unlock your device with Touch ID. Here’s how to set it up:

In the top left corner, click on the Apple logo

Then click System Settings

Scroll down and click on Touch ID & Password from the sidebar

Click Add Fingerprint

Then input your password when prompted

Tap Unlock

Follow the on-screen directions, repeatedly resting and lifting your finger on the Touch ID sensor. The location of the Touch ID sensor may vary depending on your Mac model; it’s typically found in the top right corner of the keyboard or near the keyboard on newer models.

Tap Done

HOW TO REMOVE YOUR PRIVATE DATA FROM THE INTERNET

Use strong and unique passwords

Create strong passwords for your accounts and devices, and avoid using the same password for multiple online accounts. Consider using a password manager to securely store and generate complex passwords. It will help you to create unique and difficult-to-crack passwords that a hacker could never guess.

Second, it also keeps track of all your passwords in one place and fills passwords in for you when you’re logging into an account so that you never have to remember them yourself. The fewer passwords you remember, the less likely you will be to reuse them for your accounts.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

What qualities should I look for in a password manager?

When it comes to choosing the best password manager for you, here are some of my top tips.

Deploys secureWorks seamlessly across all of your devicesCreates unique complicated passwords that are different for every accountAutomatically populates login and password fields for apps and sites you revisitHas a browser extension for all browsers you use to automatically insert passwords for youAllows a fail-safe in case the primary password is ever lost or forgottenChecks that your existing passwords remain safe and alerts you if ever compromisedUses two-factor authentication security

Get more details about my best expert-reviewed password managers of 2024 here.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Keeping your operating system and software up to date is also crucial for protecting against the latest security threats. By implementing a strong password and enabling Touch ID (if available), you’ll significantly enhance the security of your Mac and safeguard your personal data from unauthorized access.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

What are your biggest concerns when it comes to protecting your digital footprint and personal data online? Have you encountered any particularly egregious violations of privacy or fallen victim to cyberthreats? Let us know by writing us atCyberguy.com/Contact.

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter.

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you’d like us to cover,

Follow Kurt on his social channels

FacebookYouTubeInstagram

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

What is the best way to protect your Mac, Windows, iPhone and Android devices from getting hacked?What is the best way to stay private, secure and anonymous while browsing the web?How can I get rid of robocalls with apps and data-removal services?How do I remove my private data from the internet?

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.