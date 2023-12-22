4 best gift card stores that will make last-minute shopping a breeze

Christmas is only a few days away, and if you haven’t finished your shopping, don’t stress, we have the perfect solution for you: gift cards.

They are easy, convenient and always appreciated.

Plus, you can earn some extra cash while buying gift cards from these four awesome services.

1) Ibotta

iPhone: 4.8 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 4.5 stars (at time of publishing)

Ibotta is a fantastic app that allows you to earn cash back at some of your favorite stores like Target, Starbucks, Lowe’s, and over 1,500 other retailers. They include rewards for grocery stores, food delivery, movie and concert tickets, and more.

Once you buy the gift card for your loved one, you’ll instantly receive cashback in your Ibotta account. Here’s how to purchase gift cards for others in the Ibotta app:

Download and sign up for the Ibotta app hereOn the site, or your iPhone or Android app, under the “shop by category” section, go to Gift Cards on the Ibotta app home screen and search or browse retailers by an assortment of categories, including “nearby,” “clothing,” coffee and tea,” “electronics,” “health and beauty” and more.Choose the store you want and select the buy gift card option. You’ll note the % back you’ll be receiving once you purchase the gift card.Enter the amount you want to put on the gift card.Then tap Review purchase.Toggle This is a gift to send the card to your loved one onceNow tap Buy gift card. Once you buy it, you can designate whether they will receive an email or text message (they do not need the Ibotta app in order to use the gift card)

Instantly find cash back within your Ibotta account once your purchase is complete

iPhone: 4.8 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 3.8 stars (at time of publishing)

This popular retailer offers easy ways to earn cash back. They can give cash back on select gift cards purchased at stores via the Rakuten website or by downloading their app. Note that you may not receive cash back for any portions of purchases made with your own gift cards or certificates, meaning you have to always pay with a regular credit or debit card in order to receive cash back.

They offer over 3,500 stores to choose from, including Bath & Body Works, Ulta, and Uber, and each store states the percentage of cash back you will receive once you purchase. Stores like Adidas and Petco offer up to as much as 6% cash back when you purchase gift cards through Rakuten. Here’s how to give your loved one a gift card from Rakuten and earn cash back on the Rakuten app:

Download and sign up for the Rakuten app hereOn your iPhone or Android app, tap on Categories at the bottom row of the screenClick Gifts, Flowers & PartiesTap Gift Cards

Select the store you wish to purchase. You can click on the search icon and type in the store you are looking to buy a gift card from

Steps to purchase gift cards in the Rakuten app (Kurt “CyberGuy” Knutsson)

You’ll then be brought to the vendor’s website. Click the top strip at the top to reveal the deals for that site.You will earn % cash back in Rakuten for any transaction you make on the vendor’s site

iPhone: 4.7 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 3.4 stars (at time of publishing)

TopCashback Gift Cards offers cash back when you purchase gift cards through their service on their website or app. Some of the stores they work with include Macy’s, Kohl’s, and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Here’s how to send someone else a gift card in the TopCashBack app.

Create a free account free account hereIn the app, click where it says More with horizontal dots above it in the bottom right-hand corner of the screenClick Gift CardsTap on where it says Shop gift cards

Next, Choose your eGift Card from the store you want to buy from. You can scroll down the page or Search by retailer Name in the search bar. Once you’ve found the one you want, tap on it. In our example, we selected UberThen, tap select value. In the pulldown, select $50.00, $100.00, $150.00, or Other Amount. In our example, we choose $50.00. Then tap Continue

On the following page, ‘Where should we send it? Click the circle next to “Email to me” or Email to someone else.” You’ll then want to fill in the rest of the information. Next, tap ContinueNow, enter your payment information and tap Pay Now. TopCashback will send the gift card to you or your recipient, depending on what you select.You’ll receive your cashback within 30 days

If you want to skip the above money-back features and simply get a variety of gift cards through Amazon, click here.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Gift cards are the perfect last-minute gifts for anyone on your list. They are easy to buy, convenient to use, and always appreciated by the recipients. Plus, you can save money and earn rewards while buying gift cards from these 7 awesome services. Whether you want cash back, points, discounts, or variety, there is a service that suits your needs.

