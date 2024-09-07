4 best ways to save on bills

Are you feeling the pinch of those monthly bills? Well, you’re not alone. From internet and cellphone charges to utilities and security expenses, it seems like everyone’s looking for ways to trim the fat from their budget. But here’s the good news: You’ve got more power to slash those costs than you might think.

We’re going to dive into some clever tricks and insider tips to help you save big on your essential services.

Whether you’re dealing with internet monopolies, considering a cellphone switch, navigating utility options or thinking about home security, we’ve got you covered. So, let’s explore how you can keep more money in your pocket without sacrificing the services you need. Ready to become a bill-busting pro? Let’s get started.

1. How to save more money on your internet service bill

Unfortunately, certain companies have a monopoly in particular areas as an internet service provider. In fact, some locations only have one choice of an internet service provider. Where there is more than one provider, use one company’s offer and pricing against the current provider. You can ask your current provider to terminate your service, and they will usually try to keep you as a customer by giving you discounts to lower your bill. Some companies, such as Spectrum, give you deeper discounts if you bundle your services and sign up for additional services, such as mobile or TV services.

While the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) has ended, there are still other ways to save on your internet bill.

The Lifeline Program is a federal initiative that offers a monthly discount on phone or internet service for eligible low-income households. Although the discount is smaller than the ACP, it can still help reduce your monthly costs. Additionally, many internet providers offer their own discounted plans for low-income households. Companies like AT&T, Spectrum and Xfinity have programs that provide reduced rates if you meet certain income requirements or participate in federal programs like SNAP or the National School Lunch Program. By exploring these options, you can still find ways to reduce your internet bill and keep more money in your pocket.

2. How to save more money on your cellphone bill

Gone are the days when you had to keep your cellphone provider if you wanted to keep your mobile phone number. Now, with a surge of new cellphone providers, there is no better time to save.

While it is easiest to stay with your current cellphone provider, it likely will not save you the most money. Most cellphone providers focus their biggest savings on attracting new customers, not their current ones. You can use this to your advantage by moving to a new provider for huge cost savings for nearly identical provisions.

Additionally, some legacy cellphone providers own smaller cellphone providers. For instance, Verizon owns Visible. The cost difference, however, between them is pretty stark, with Verizon often costing upwards of $70 per month, depending on the plan, whereas Visible starts at $25 per month for unlimited talk, text and data.

If you’re looking for affordable cellphone plans, there are several providers that offer budget-friendly options without sacrificing quality. Companies like Consumer Cellular, AT&T, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Visible, Tello, Cricket Wireless, Boost Mobile and US Mobile provide a range of plans to suit different needs and budgets. For example, Mint Mobile offers plans starting at $15 per month, while Visible provides unlimited data for just $25 per month. By exploring these options, you can find a plan that fits your budget and helps you save money on your cellphone bill. Check out the top affordable cellphone plans.

3. How to save more money on your utility bills

Depending on where you live, some states have deregulated the utility service marketplace, which gives the consumer a great advantage. If your state permits it, you will be able to choose between a variety of companies for your utility services. Most states publish the energy rates across providers at the beginning of the month. You can use this information to either lock down a favorable rate or switch providers.

Extreme temperatures this year have led to higher electricity prices, especially during peak hours. To save money on your electricity bill, consider using less energy, finding out your electric company’s peak hours, programming your thermostat, investing in smart plugs and upgrading to energy-efficient appliances. These strategies can help you reduce your electricity usage and lower your monthly bills, regardless of the season. Check out the 7 best ways to save money on your electricity bill.

4. How to save more money on your security bills

While there are many security services out there, the most cost-effective option is security systems you can install yourself. If monitoring services are included in the system, make sure to double-check the cost. Unless these systems offer low-cost monitoring services, it could end up costing you a lot more in the long run. Home security camera systems are available from companies such as Vivint, ADT, SimpliSafe and Comcast, complete with monitoring and a variety of packages and financing options. Check out our picks for the best home security systems.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Whether it is your internet or utility bill, there is always an opportunity to save more money. Comparing costs and calling your provider takes a little bit of work, but if you’re willing to make the effort, the savings can really add up.

What strategies have you found most effective in negotiating or managing your bills? Let us know by writing us atCyberguy.com/Contact

