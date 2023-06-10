5 best apps to measure air quality

With wildfires raging in Canada, air quality concerns have spread across various parts of the United States, posing risks to public health.

During these uncertain times, it is important to take care of your well-being and take necessary precautions until the air quality improves.

One way to know how safe the air is outside is by using an app to monitor the air quality so that you know when to venture out in clean air. Here are my five top picks for apps that are best at tracking air quality.

5 top picks for apps that track air quality

1. EPA AIRNow

iPhone: 3.0 stars (at the time of publishing)

Android: 3.8 stars (at the time of publishing)

The EPA AIRNow app is the official source of unbiased air quality data from the U.S. government. It provides a simple and easy-to-follow interface to quickly check the current forecast in your area. It will automatically display the current air quality index for your area and any area you want to check, allowing you to store multiple areas for quick reference.

It also has two extra maps to give users additional information about air pollution. One is a Smoke and Fire map that lets people know information on fire locations, smoke plumes and air quality from monitors and low-cost sensors. The other is the AirNow Interactive Map, which shows ozone and particulate matter from air quality monitors across the country.

2. IQAir AirVisual

iPhone: 4.8 stars (at the time of publishing)

Android: 4.7 stars (at the time of publishing)

IQAir AirVisual gives historical, real-time and forecasted air pollution data. With its seven-day air pollution and weather forecast, you can plan your whole week ahead and ensure that you’re only doing outdoor activities when the air quality is at its best. It has 2D and 3D world pollution maps and recommendations to help lower your health risk and decrease your exposure to pollutants. It also provides information on temperature, wind, humidity and more.

3. Plume Labs: Air Quality App

iPhone: 4.7 stars (at the time of publishing)

Android: 4.2 stars (at the time of publishing)

The Plume Labs: Air Quality App gives real-time pollution levels in your local area and worldwide. It has a 72-hour forecast that will give you live updates on street-by-street pollution in major urban areas. The app includes satellite imagery, atmospheric simulations, traffic and emissions datasets to give users the most accurate description of the current air quality. Plus, 73% of people surveyed who use the app said that the app helped them make proper adjustments to their daily schedule based on the air quality.

4. Air Quality & Pollen – AirCare

iPhone: 4.8 stars (at the time of publishing)

Android: 4.1 stars (at the time of publishing)

AirCare is an impressive app that can give an accurate air quality index for any country worldwide and has a pollen-tracking feature to help those with more severe allergies. It also has one super helpful feature called Fire Hotspots, which lets you know where NASA satellites have picked up wildfires on the ground. It gives you a full breakdown of what pollutants are in the air, like PM10, NO2 and more, and it also comes with UV index tracking and forecasts.

5. Air Matters

iPhone: 4.6 stars (at the time of publishing)

Android: 4.2 stars (at the time of publishing)

Air Matters gives real-time broadcasting of air quality information in over 180 countries. You can get information on the current air quality in your local area, pollen data and forecasts for the United States and Europe.

You can also use the app on your Apple Watch if you need to check the air quality on the go, and you can share results through iMessage if you want to warn your friends or family. It also has what’s called a Laser Egg monitor that lets you know the indoor air quality in your house. Plus, if you have a Phillips air purifier in your house or car, you can also connect the app to your device and check the air quality.

Use your smartphone weather apps

Both iPhone and Android smartphones come with their own pre-installed weather apps that are free to use, and they each have features for monitoring air quality. If you do not wish to download another app onto your phone, you can always use that pre-installed weather app.

Consider buying an air purifier

Along with the apps above, you might also consider taking control of your indoor air quality by purchasing an air purifier. They are designed to combat harmful pollutants, allergens and lingering smoke particles and can provide a much-needed break from the polluted air outside. Investing in an air purifier can help you breathe easier, knowing you’re taking an active step toward a healthier indoor environment.

Kurt’s key takeaways

It’s easy to feel helpless during crazy times like these when the air quality is so poor. However, you can stay informed with the proper technology and app usage. The apps I mentioned and my picks for the best air purifiers will help ease your mind and improve your health and overall quality of life.

