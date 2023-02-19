5 best electric kettles of 2023

Calling all tea lovers out there. You will appreciate this one. There’s nothing like a hot cup of tea, and the kettle that you make it in makes all the difference. We’ve gathered 5 of the best electric kettles on the market in 2023.

The Electric Kettle by Cuisinart is 1.7-liter of stainless steel and is powered by 1500 watts for fast heat up and a concealed heating element to prevent mineral buildup. It comes with a removable and washable scale filter and boil-dry protection. It also has custom controls, including one-touch controls, a 30-Minute keep-warm option, a stay-cool nonslip handle, a 360-degree swivel power base for a cordless experience, and auto safety shutoff. At the time of publishing, this product had over 17,600 global reviews with 81% giving it 5 stars.

The Breville IQ Electric Kettle features exact temperature times to bring out the optimal taste and quality of your favorite tea or coffee. It comes with 5 variable settings that are pre-programmed and customizable, including 1-touch functionalities that create ideal brewing conditions for black, green, white, or Oolong teas and French Press Coffee. It also has a soft top lid that gently releases steam and eliminates splashing. At the time of publishing, this product had over 1,600 global ratings with 84% giving it 5 stars.

The Fellow Stagg EKG Electric kettle has a gooseneck that pours as good as it looks, and it is made from quality 304 stainless steel with a minimalist base to save space and a 0.9-liter capacity. The Stagg EKG’s sleek pointed spout is designed for a powerful but precise stream for the optimal pour-over flow rate, and the counterbalanced handle provides a sturdy grip encouraging a slower pour. At the time of publishing, this product had over 4,500 global reviews with 79% giving it 5 stars.

This Hamilton Beach electric kettle holds 1.7 liters and boils water faster than a microwave, and is safer than using a stovetop kettle. It’s a great product and perfect for college dorms, offices, or kitchens of any size. It is cord-free for easy serving, plus heating is convenient and safe with its concealed heating element, compatible with any standard 120v outlet. At the time of publishing, this product had over 18,200 global reviews with 77% giving it 5 stars.

The Cosori Electric Tea Kettle is made with superior-quality 304 stainless steel and borosilicate glass to keep your water safe and tasting pure for years to come. It automatically shuts off 30 seconds after it finishes boiling and has boil-dry protection that prevents the kettle from turning on when there is no water. It also has a 1.7-liter capacity with accurate cup and liter lines so that you can brew more in less time. At the time of publishing, this product had over 18,100 global ratings with 83% giving it 5 stars.

What’s your favorite electric tea kettle? Let me know. I’d love to hear from you.

