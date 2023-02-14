5 phone apps that offer free long-distance calls anywhere, anytime

We can use our smartphones to call pretty much anyone in any part of the world. However, long-distance fees can be super expensive if you’re looking for a way to contact your family members in another country or chat with someone while they’re on vacation.

Or maybe you’re on a cruise and don’t want to pay expensive international rates, or you want to use a different phone number for work.

No matter what your situation is, there is a way to make phone calls to anyone, anywhere, anytime in the world right now using an app.

Here are our top 5 best phone call apps to save you money while traveling:

WhatsApp

iPhone: 4.7 stars

Android: 4.3 stars

WhatsApp is a free app used by more than 2 billion people in over 180 countries. Available for both iPhone and Android and on a PC or Mac, WhatsApp has messaging, video and voice calls – even group video chats are available. You can even make calls on cruise ships with the app; however, just be aware that connecting to the ship’s cellular service or connecting to the ship’s WiFi will cost you extra.

Also, you will need to add a phone number to use WhatsApp because it uses the phone number as a unique identifier for your account. It’s also used for verification and for finding and connecting with contacts who also use WhatsApp. Additionally, the phone number is used for end-to-end encryption, which helps to secure your messages and calls.

Get WhatsApp: iOS Android