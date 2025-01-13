800,000 VW electric vehicle owners’ data exposed by software bug

German automaker Volkswagen isn’t having a great time. The company is planning to cut capacity at five factories, reducing production by about 700,000 vehicles, while also laying off more than 35,000 workers in its home country. Now, reports suggest the company had a massive data leak at its subsidiary software company Cariad, which exposed personal data, including geolocation data, of around 800,000 EV owners online and accessible for months. Such information could be valuable to criminals for extortion purposes. What’s interesting is that a hacker association informed the company about this data leak after receiving a tip from an anonymous hacker.

What you need to know about the data leak

As reported by Germany’s Der Spiegel magazine, Volkswagen is facing a major data security issue after movement data from 800,000 electric cars and the personal contact information of their owners were left exposed on the internet. This data revealed sensitive details, such as the precise locations where cars were parked, including private locations like people’s homes, government buildings and even questionable spots like brothels.

The exposed data includes detailed movement patterns of these vehicles, allowing for the creation of comprehensive profiles of individuals’ daily activities. This could be particularly concerning for public figures or anyone with privacy concerns.

Several car brands under the Volkswagen group, including VW, Audi, Seat and Skoda, were affected by the breach, which exposed sensitive data across multiple countries. The information was stored on Amazon cloud servers without adequate protection, leaving it vulnerable for months before the issue was discovered.

For around 466,000 of the 800,000 affected vehicles, the location data was detailed enough to map out drivers’ daily routines. Spiegel reported that the list of affected users included German politicians, business leaders, the entire EV fleet used by Hamburg police and even suspected intelligence agents.

The breach came to light when an anonymous hacker tipped off the Chaos Computer Club. While Volkswagen left the data easily accessible during this time, there is no indication so far that anyone misused or accessed it maliciously.

We reached out to Volkswagen for comment but did not hear back by our deadline.

How can this data leak affect you?

The Volkswagen data leak is more than just a tech issue. It is a real concern for anyone who values their privacy. With precise location data out in the open, someone could figure out where you live, work or spend your free time. This information could be misused in many ways, from targeted scams where hackers pretend to be Volkswagen or its partners to trick you into giving up sensitive information, to more personal threats like stalking or harassment.

Imagine someone knowing your daily routine or identifying places you visit that you would prefer to keep private. Visits to clinics, legal offices or other sensitive locations could expose you to embarrassment or blackmail.

The breach also raises concerns for business leaders, government officials and military personnel as their movements linked to high-security or restricted areas could be exposed, increasing the risk of corporate espionage or national security threats. Moreover, when paired with other vulnerabilities, such as app credentials, hackers could potentially exploit the data to unlock or even control vehicles remotely.

6 ways you can stay safe after this leak

In light of the recent Volkswagen data breach, it is crucial to take proactive measures to safeguard your personal data. Here are 6 ways you can stay safe after this leak:

1) Check your app settings: Review the permissions and data-sharing settings in your car’s companion app. Disable features that track or share your location if they are not essential for your use. Regularly update the app to ensure you have the latest security patches.

2) Be alert to scams: Keep an eye out for suspicious emails, messages or calls pretending to be from Volkswagen or related services. Avoid clicking on links or sharing sensitive information without verifying the sender.

3) Consider data opt-out options: Many vehicles with online features allow you to limit or disable certain data-sharing functionalities. Check your car’s settings to reduce the amount of personal data being collected.

4) Strengthen your online accounts: If you use the same email or password across multiple accounts, update them immediately. Enable two-factor authentication wherever possible to add an extra layer of security to your accounts.

5) Beware of snail mail scams: While most people focus on digital threats, physical mail scams can also follow a data breach like this. If your contact information was exposed, you might receive fraudulent letters pretending to be from Volkswagen or related services. These could ask for payments, personal details or even encourage you to visit fake websites.

6) Install strong antivirus software: Ensure that you have strong antivirus software installed on all your devices, especially those connected to your vehicle or its apps. This can help protect you from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe. Get my picks for the best 2025 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices .

Kurt’s key takeaway

The Volkswagen data leak is a glaring example of how companies need to take user data security more seriously. Exposing personal details and precise locations is not just a technical mistake. It is a massive breach of trust. While VW has patched the issue, the damage shows how important it is for businesses to be more responsible with the data they collect. People deserve to know their information is safe and used only when necessary. If companies cannot protect their customers’ privacy, they risk losing their confidence altogether. It is time for the industry to step up and do better.

