A new malicious malware is specifically targeting iPhones

New malware is spreading among iPhones, according to the antivirus provider Kaspersky, and it’s attacking models running up to iOS 15.7 via the iMessage app. The scary part is that it can spread without any user interaction. The good news is that it can still be prevented from taking over your device.

How this iPhone malware attack was discovered

The team at Kaspersky was monitoring iPhone activity when it noticed some suspicious behavior coming from numerous iOS devices. Because of Apple’s strict security limitations, the company had to use offline backups to thoroughly search the devices.

They discovered a malware attack that occurs when an iPhone user receives a text message, including an attachment that carries a security vulnerability. The vulnerability within the attachment can trigger a weakness in the device, which then allows the execution of malicious code without needing any user interaction. The security flaw then connects to the Command and Control server to retrieve additional vulnerabilities, ultimately granting the malware full control over the iOS device.

How do I protect myself from this malware?

You can do a few things right now to ensure you’re protected from this malware. Here are my tips:

Update your iPhone

This malware is only attacking iPhones that have software through the 15.7 updates. If you’re operating from iOS16 software to higher, then you should be safe. Here’s how to update your phone so that you’re on the proper software.

Open your Settings appTap GeneralSelect Software Update

If an update is available, it will come up here. Click Install to begin your update if you have one available

Disable automatic message preview

By disabling the automatic message preview feature, you can prevent potentially malicious content from being loaded automatically. Here’s how to do it:

Go to SettingsScroll down to Notifications and tap itThen go to Show Previews and click Never

Be wary of unfamiliar links

Avoid clicking on links sent via iMessage, especially if they are from unknown or untrusted sources. Malicious links can lead to websites or downloads that can compromise your device’s security.

Exercise caution with attachments

Be cautious when receiving text messages or attachments, especially from unknown or suspicious sources. Avoid opening or downloading attachments that you weren’t expecting, as they could potentially carry malware.

Have antivirus software installed

WAS YOUR PRIVATE DATA BEING SOLD ON THIS DARK WEB MARKETPLACE?

Keeping hackers out of your devices can likely be prevented if you have good antivirus software installed on your iPhone. Having antivirus software on your devices will make sure you are stopped from clicking on any potentially malicious links or opening any malicious attachments that may be sent in any of your text messages. It can also detect and remove malicious software that has already been installed on your device and alert you of any phishing emails or ransomware scams.

See my expert review of the best antivirus protection for your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices by heading to CyberGuy.com/LockUpYourTech

Kurt’s key takeaways

Kaspersky is still actively investigating this malware to see just how much damage it has done. For now, making sure your iPhone is up to date, disabling automatic message preview, having antivirus software installed, and avoiding clicking on links sent via iMessage are the best ways to guarantee your protection. Make sure you’re following these guidelines to ensure your safety.

How concerned are you about the new malware attack on iPhones? Have you taken any steps to protect your device? Let us know by writing us at CyberGuy.com/Contact

