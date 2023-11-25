A potential end to embarrassing pocket dialing

Have you ever accidentally clicked on something on your phone screen that you didn’t mean to? Or pocket-dialed someone without realizing it?

If you have, you’re not alone.

Many people struggle with the touchscreen sensitivity of their cellphones, which can cause frustration and embarrassment.

But don’t worry. There is a solution for both iPhone and Android. Changing the touchscreen sensitivity of your phone is simple and can make things much better. Here’s how to do it.

How to adjust touchscreen sensitivity for iPhone

If you have an iPhone, you can adjust the touchscreen sensitivity by following these steps. However, please note that 3D Touch is only available on iPhone 6s and later models, while Haptic Touch is available on iPhone XR and later models. If you have an older iPhone model, you will not see these options in your settings.

Go to SettingsTap on AccessibilityTap on TouchClick Haptic Touch or 3D Touch

Choose the touch duration — Fast or Slow (you can do a touch duration test by touching and holding the image to test the touch duration)

On an iPhone with 3D Touch, you can also choose the pressure needed — Light, Medium or Firm

By adjusting the sensitivity, you can make your phone more responsive or less responsive to your touch, depending on your preference. This can help you avoid accidental touches and improve your user experience.

How to adjust touchscreen sensitivity for Android

If you have an Android phone, here’s how to increase the touch sensitivity of your touchscreen if you have a screen protector:

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.

First, tap on SettingsClick DisplayToggle on Touch sensitivity

By changing the touchscreen sensitivity of your Android phone, it can help you avoid accidental touches and enhance your productivity.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Accidental touches on your phone screen can be annoying and inconvenient, but they don’t have to be. By changing the touchscreen sensitivity of your phone, you can prevent unwanted clicks and pocket dials and enjoy using your phone more. Whether you have an iPhone or an Android phone, you can easily adjust the sensitivity of your screen with a few simple steps. You can also experiment with different settings until you find the one that works best for you.

