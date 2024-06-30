Abandoning doggy doo? DNA will sniff you out and expose you

Hey there, pet owners. Do you have a furry friend who likes to leave “surprises” on the ground?

Well, you had better start scooping up after them because DNA testing is coming to sniff out the culprits.

The poop scoop on DNA testing

You read that right. Some apartment complexes and homeowners associations are now requiring residents to have their dogs’ DNA tested. The idea is to create a database of doggy DNA profiles. So, if any unscooped poop is found on the premises, they can connect it to the guilty party and issue a fine.

It might sound a bit extreme, but let’s be real. Nobody wants to step in a steaming pile of dog doo on their way to the mailbox. And for property managers, dealing with unclaimed dog waste is a real headache (and a smelly one at that).

The pioneers of poop policing

This DNA testing trend isn’t brand new, but it’s definitely gaining traction. In 2019, some apartment complexes in Denver were already on board with a service called PooPrints. Catchy name, right?

The way it works is simple. Residents register their dogs and provide a cheek swab for DNA testing. Once the database is set up, any rogue piles can be matched to the offending pup, and the owner gets slapped with a fine. In some places, that fine can be as high as $250, a pretty penny for not picking up your pet’s pennies, if you catch my drift.

The bark spreads nationwide

Fast-forward to today, and PooPrints (or similar services) have spread to communities across all 50 states. Utah, in particular, has embraced the idea with many apartment complexes hopping on the DNA doggy doo bandwagon.

And now it seems like the Oak Meadows complex in Connecticut is the latest to join the ranks of poop policing. Residents there will need to get their dog’s DNA tested in July or face a daily $25 fine for non-compliance. Yikes. While some residents view it as an invasion of privacy, others support it as a way to curb the problem of uncollected dog waste.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Look, I get it. Having to DNA test your dog just so you’ll clean up after it seems a bit over the top. But, at the same time, leaving dog poop around is just plain inconsiderate (and gross). Maybe these DNA measures are what it takes to finally get some pet owners to be responsible and scoop that poop. After all, nobody wants to live in a community that’s littered with canine landmines. So, dear fellow dog owners, do us all a favor and carry some doggy bags on your walks and pick up after your pup. That way, we can avoid this whole DNA drama altogether and keep our neighborhoods clean and green (and stink-free).

