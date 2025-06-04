Adidas data breach reveals customer info in vendor attack

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hackers are no longer targeting only tech giants or hospitals. Any business that collects valuable personal information, such as names, phone numbers, email addresses or even basic financial details, is now a target.

Companies that rely heavily on third-party vendors or outsourced customer support are even more at risk, especially if they are not particularly strong in the technology sector.

German retailer Adidas learned this the hard way. The company recently confirmed a data breach involving one of its external partners, and although it has acknowledged the issue, many important details are still missing.

Join the FREE “CyberGuy Report” : Get my expert tech tips, critical security alerts and exclusive deals, plus instant access to my free “Ultimate Scam Survival Guide” when you sign up!

Adidas confirms vendor breach: Here’s what we know

Adidas has officially acknowledged that a third-party vendor suffered a breach, resulting in unauthorized access to consumer data. In a public notice titled “Data Security Information,” the company revealed that a “third-party customer service provider” had been compromised. While the brand was initially silent on the scope, it had already been reported earlier this month that customers in Turkey and Korea had received breach notifications.

MASSIVE DATA BREACH EXPOSES 184 MILLION PASSWORDS AND LOGINS

Adidas posted this information on both its German and English websites. However, no specific region or number of affected individuals has been confirmed. The company’s statement did clarify that no payment information, such as credit card details, nor passwords were included in the breach. Instead, it involved contact details submitted by users to Adidas’ help desk in the past.

Data obtained reportedly includes names, phone numbers, email addresses and dates of birth. While this might seem limited compared to financial data, this type of information can be exploited for phishing scams and identity theft.

What Adidas told customers after the breach

In the wake of the breach, Adidas began notifying potentially affected customers directly. The company’s email to customers below aimed to reassure recipients and clarify what information was involved. Here is the full text of the notification sent to affected individuals.

Dear customer,

We are writing to inform you of an issue that we recently became aware of which may have impacted some of your data.

What happened

adidas recently learned that an unauthorized external party gained access to certain customer data through a third-party customer service provider.

What information was involved

The affected data does not contain passwords, credit card or any other payment-related information. Nor have any Social Security numbers been impacted.

It mainly consists of contact information relating to customers who had contacted our customer service help desk in the past. This may have included one or more of the following: name, email address, telephone number, gender and/or birth date.

What we are doing

Privacy and the security of your data is our priority. Upon becoming aware of this incident, adidas took proactive and immediate steps to investigate and contain the incident. This includes further enhancing security measures and resetting passwords for customer service accounts.

What you can do

We are currently unaware of any harm (such as identity theft or fraud) being caused to our customers as a result of this incident. There are no immediate steps that you need to take. Although, as always, please remain vigilant and look out for any suspicious messages. As a reminder, adidas will never directly contact you to ask that you provide us with financial information, such as your credit card details, bank account information or passwords.

Who you can contact

If you have any questions, then please contact our Customer Service team at https://www.adidas.com/us/help

We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this incident.

adidas Team

THINK YOU CAN DELETE YOUR OWN DATA? WHY IT’S HARDER THAN YOU THINK

What Adidas hasn’t said about the vendor hack

Despite the official acknowledgment, several questions remain unanswered. Adidas has yet to clarify whether this is a single breach affecting multiple regions or several separate incidents. The lack of transparency around the name of the third-party vendor and the absence of concrete numbers or locations for affected users has created frustration among observers and possibly among customers themselves.

The earlier regional reports from Turkey and Korea might suggest that this incident was either global in scale or that similar third-party vendors were independently targeted. In either case, the company’s current handling of the situation has left room for speculation. Adidas claims it is in the process of informing potentially affected customers, but it has not detailed the method or timeline for this outreach.

We reached out to adidas for a comment, and a representative referred us to this statement on their website . In part, the company said, “We remain fully committed to protecting the privacy and security of our consumers, and sincerely regret any inconvenience or concern caused by this incident.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

HOW TO GET RID OF ROBOCALLS WITH APPS AND DATA REMOVAL SERVICES

6 critical steps to take after the Adidas data breach

If you think you were affected or just want to be cautious, here are some steps you can take right now to stay safe from the Adidas data breach:

1. Scrub your data from the internet using a personal data removal service: The more exposed your personal information is online, the easier it is for scammers to use it against you. Following the Adidas breach, consider removing your information from public databases and people-search sites. Check out my top picks for data removal services here .

Get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web.

2. Watch out for phishing scams and use strong antivirus software: With access to your email and phone number, Adidas attackers can craft convincing phishing emails pretending to be from healthcare providers or banks. These emails might include malicious links designed to install malware or steal login information. To defend yourself, use a strong antivirus program. Get my picks for the best 2025 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices .

3. Safeguard against identity theft and use identity theft protection: Hackers now have access to high-value information from the Adidas breach. This makes you a prime target for identity theft. You might want to consider investing in identity theft protection, which can also assist you in freezing your bank and credit card accounts to prevent further unauthorized use by criminals. Signing up for identity theft protection gives you 24/7 monitoring, alerts for unusual activity and support if your identity is stolen. See my tips and best picks on how to protect yourself from identity theft .

4. Set up fraud alerts: Requesting fraud alerts notifies creditors that they need extra verification before issuing credit in your name. You can request fraud alerts through any one of the three major credit bureaus; they’ll notify the others. This adds another layer of protection without completely freezing access to credit.

5. Change passwords and use a password manager: Update passwords on any accounts tied to compromised data. Use unique passwords that are hard to guess and let a password manager do the heavy lifting by generating secure ones for you. Reused passwords are an easy target after breaches. Consider password managers for convenience and security. Get more details about my best expert-reviewed password managers of 2025 here .

6. Be wary of social engineering attacks: Hackers may use stolen details like names or birthdates from breaches in phone scams or fake customer service calls designed to trick you into revealing more sensitive info. Never share personal details over unsolicited calls or emails. Social engineering attacks rely on trust, and vigilance is key.

HACKERS USING MALWARE TO STEAL DATA FROM USB FLASH DRIVES

Kurt’s key takeaway

The Adidas breach shows that even companies with decades of brand equity and a massive global footprint are not immune to lapses in data security. It underscores the need for companies to go beyond basic compliance and actively evaluate the cybersecurity standards of every partner in their ecosystem. Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the trade-offs they make when sharing their personal information, and brands that fail to meet this moment may find their reputations eroding faster than they expect.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Should retailers be penalized for neglecting basic cybersecurity practices? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter.

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you’d like us to cover.

Follow Kurt on his social channels:

Answers to the most-asked CyberGuy questions:

New from Kurt:

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.