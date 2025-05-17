AI humanoid robot is changing the way you buy cars at dealerships

The world of car dealerships is changing rapidly as AI humanoid robots, once confined to factory floors, are now stepping into showrooms to greet customers, explain features and even pour coffee.

At the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show, Chinese automaker Chery showcased its latest advances, placing robots at the heart of the customer experience.

Intelligent sales consultant

Chery Automobile , a major Chinese carmaker, has introduced Mornine, a humanoid robot designed to work in car dealerships. Mornine is more than just a digital character.

She is a physical robot who can explain vehicle specifications, lead showroom tours, serve refreshments, and communicate in multiple languages. Chery’s Mornine is already working as an “Intelligent Sales Consultant” at a dealership in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and the company plans to deliver 220 units to dealers worldwide this year. Mornine’s design combines advanced robotics with a friendly digital persona, aiming to connect with younger, tech-savvy customers.

How Mornine works

Mornine is powered by Chery’s expertise in autonomous driving and artificial intelligence. The robot uses a multimodal sensing model to recognize gestures, voice commands, and environmental cues. Her hands are dexterous enough to serve drinks, and she can walk upright to guide customers around the showroom. Deepseek’s large language models give Mornine the ability to understand natural language and provide personalized answers, which makes interactions feel more natural and engaging.

Beyond the showroom

Chery envisions Mornine moving beyond car sales. Thanks to her flexible design and advanced artificial intelligence, the robot could one day work in malls, cinemas, exhibitions, and even homes or eldercare facilities. The company sees Mornine as a step toward a future where artificial intelligence is always by your side, with robots acting as daily companions and assistants.

Why automakers are betting on robots

Chery believes that humanoid robots will become as important as vehicles in the coming years. These robots offer a new way to engage customers, streamline operations, and showcase technological leadership. With features such as real-time language translation, fluid movement, and the ability to answer complex questions, robots like Mornine are poised to transform how we buy cars and interact with brands.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Humanoid robots in car dealerships are no longer science fiction. With models such as Mornine and Iron, Chinese automakers are leading a new wave of customer service, blending advanced artificial intelligence and robotics with real-world applications. While some may find these robots a bit uncanny, their potential to revolutionize retail and daily life is clear. The future of car buying might just include a handshake or even a fist bump from a robot. If you are curious about how these robots compare to others like Tesla’s Optimus, or want to know more about their technology, there is much more to explore as this trend continues to evolve.

