AI is coming to iPhone next: 5 powerful things you can already do with iOS 17

Your iPhone can do a lot more now, thanks to the iOS 17 update.

If you just bought an iPhone 15, your phone will come with iOS 17 already installed. But if you have an older iPhone, you’ll need to update your phone to take advantage of these new features.

Let’s go over our top five favorite features that Apple introduced with iOS 17.

GET SECURITY ALERTS, EXPERT TIPS – SIGN UP FOR KURT’S NEWSLETTER – THE CYBERGUY REPORT HERE

1. Downloading maps for offline use

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

My personal favorite feature introduced in iOS 17 is the ability to download Apple maps. By downloading maps, you can now find your way and use your GPS even if you end up without phone service.

Now, you can select any area on Apple Maps and save it for offline use. This is a great feature if you know you’ll be traveling through higher elevations where phone service can be spotty, making sure you can still find your way around.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR IPHONE & IPAD FROM MALWARE

2. Live Voicemail

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Apple’s Live Voicemail is one of the most exciting features in iOS 17. It transcribes what someone is saying in real time as they leave their voicemail message. By using it, you can know what someone wants to call you about and whether it’s an important phone call. Best of all, Live Voicemail allows you to answer the call while the voicemail is being left.

WHY DOES MY IPHONE GET SO HOT DURING CALLS?

3. Visual Lookup

One of the most interesting features of iOS 17 that I’ve already gotten a ton of use out of is Visual Lookup. While you may not be able to decipher what’s in the background of your photos, your iPhone can now. Visual Lookup allows you to take a photo and search for anything in the background of the image. A famous place, a dog breed or even an unknown flower — Visual Lookup will tell you about anything you can see.

TOP 10 TIPS TO MAXIMIZE YOUR IPHONE’S BATTERY LIFE

4. Use Siri without saying ‘Hey’

IOS 17 makes it even easier to activate Siri. Now, you can just say “Siri” to activate Apple’s voice assistant. While this may seem like a small change, it’s something that Siri fans have been asking for ever since the assistant came out with the iPhone 4S way back in 2011.

TOP IPHONE CASES OF 2024

5. Turn your iPhone into a nightstand alarm clock

Standby is a new feature introduced with iOS 17 that allows you to turn your iPhone into a nightstand clock. While your phone charges horizontally, Standby will show you the clock face, the calendar, and the weather. You can also customize standby to show photos, widgets or nearly anything you want on the iPhone’s screen while it’s horizontal.

▶️SUBSCRIBE TO KURT’S YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR QUICK VIDEO TIPS ON HOW TO WORK ALL OF YOUR TECH DEVICES

Kurt’s key takeaways

These aren’t all the new features that Apple introduced with iOS 17, but these are our top five features available in the newest update. Apple is committed to improving iPhone users’ experience with every major update, and we’ve been more than pleasantly surprised with these updates in iOS 17.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Have a favorite feature in iOS 17 that isn’t on the list? Let us know by writing us atCyberguy.com/Contact

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you’d like us to cover

Follow Kurt on his social channels

FacebookYouTubeInstagram

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

What is the best way to protect your Mac, Windows, iPhone and Android devices from getting hacked?What is the best way to stay private, secure and anonymous while browsing the web?How can I get rid of robocalls with apps and data removal services?How do I remove my private data from the internet?

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.