AI to monitor NYC subway safety as crime concerns rise

Imagine having a tireless guardian watching over you during your subway commute. It notices every detail with steady focus, all with one goal in mind: keeping you safe on the subway.

New York City’s subway system is testing artificial intelligence to boost security and reduce crime. Michael Kemper, a 33-year NYPD veteran and the chief security officer for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), which is the largest transit agency in the United States, is leading the rollout of AI software designed to spot suspicious behavior as it happens.

The MTA says this technology represents the future of subway surveillance and reassures riders that privacy concerns are being taken seriously.

How AI surveillance will work in the New York City Subway

The AI system will analyze real-time camera feeds across subway platforms and train cars to detect unusual or potentially dangerous behaviors. Instead of identifying individuals, the technology focuses on behavior patterns that might signal trouble, such as erratic movements or confrontations. When the AI flags something suspicious, it can alert transit police to respond quickly, which could help prevent crimes before they escalate.

Currently, about 40% of subway cameras are monitored live by staff. The AI aims to expand this coverage without needing additional personnel, which could enhance safety across the system. While details about the AI providers and full deployment timelines have not been shared, the MTA emphasizes that facial recognition technology will not be part of this system. This is intended to protect rider privacy.

Crime trends and government response

Crime in NYC subways has seen ups and downs over recent years. While major crimes dropped by about 7.7% through mid-2024, assaults have unfortunately increased. To bolster safety, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul deployed 1,000 National Guard members to support transit police efforts. AI technology is viewed as a complementary tool in this broader strategy to keep subways safe, not a standalone solution.

Is AI being used in public transit elsewhere?

New York is not alone in exploring AI for transit security. Cities like Los Angeles and Chicago have experimented with AI-powered cameras for tasks ranging from weapons detection to issuing parking citations. These initiatives reflect a growing interest in using technology to enhance public safety in transit environments.

Kurt’s key takeaways

While the promise of AI surveillance is encouraging, several questions remain unanswered. We do not yet know exactly which behaviors the system will flag or how effective it will be in practice. Perhaps more importantly, privacy advocates and civil liberties groups warn about potential biases in AI systems and the risk of false positives that could unfairly target certain groups.

The MTA’s decision to exclude facial recognition is a positive step, but ongoing transparency and oversight will be crucial. Michael Kemper’s extensive experience leading the NYPD’s Transit Bureau, where he helped reduce subway crime, adds credibility to the initiative. Still, as this technology rolls out, balancing safety with privacy and fairness will be key to earning public trust.

Would you trust AI to watch over you in the subway or are you more concerned about your privacy? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

