AirPods 4 vs. Pro 2: Is the newer model worth it?

I’ve been reviewing Apple AirPods in addition to other wireless earbuds for years now, and I currently use Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 earbuds as my daily driver.

It’s still safe to say that the Apple AirPods Pro series earbuds are a bit better in terms of sound quality than the standard AirPods series; however, with the release of the AirPods 4 in September 2024, the gap has been closed significantly.

If you’ve been shopping around for new earbuds for your iOS devices, you might be deciding which is the better buy for you — the AirPods 4 or the AirPods Pro 2. Today, I’ll do an in-depth comparison of the two Apple offerings to help you decide which one is the better purchase. Let’s get into it.

Pricing: AirPods 4 vs. AirPods Pro 2

AirPods 4 are cheaper, but you can get a good deal on AirPods Pro 2

If you are shopping for AirPods on a budget, the AirPods 4 standard model is a quality set of earbuds that retails for $129 from Apple. An AirPod 4 model with active noise cancellation is also available, but you’ll need to pay a bit more for it at $179. We’ll unlikely see any price fluctuation on the AirPods 4 until the winter holiday season since they were just released. Still, even that is unlikely outside of bundle deals with the newest iPhone 16.

The more premium AirPods Pro 2 retails from Apple at an MSRP of $250. However, keep in mind that the AirPods Pro 2 was released in March 2019, meaning they frequently go on sale from third-party stores and websites such as Amazon and BestBuy. At the time of writing, you can pick up a pair of AirPods Pro 2 for $189 from Amazon.

Hardware: AirPods 4 vs AirPods Pro 2

The AirPods 4 catch up to the H2 chip

For me, audio quality is the most essential factor in buying new headphones or earbuds. When it comes to the actual hardware inside both of these earbuds, they are pretty on par. The AirPods 4 features the same H2 chip that has been in the Apple AirPods Pro 2 since 2019.

When I first tried the debut Apple AirPods, I found something missing in the overall audio quality. The H2 chip finally converted me to AirPods in 2019 with the Apple AirPod Pro 2, and I’m more than excited to see it finally come to the standard AirPods series. The H2 chip brings many new hardware-based audio features to the AirPods, such as spatial audio, dynamic head tracking, hands-free interaction with Siri and an improved microphone with voice isolation.

For the AirPods 4 with ANC, you’ll also get access to the AirPods Pro 2 ANC settings, which include adaptive audio, conversation awareness and a transparency mode that balances background noise in your earbuds to help you hear a bit of everything. The AirPods 4 feature a force sensor, which allows you to control playback with a simple tap on the AirPods stem, while the AirPods Pro 2 feature a Touch control, which will enable you to turn the volume up or down by swiping on the AirPod Pro 2 while it’s in your ear.

Performance: AirPods 4 vs. AirPods Pro 2

Comparable performance, different wearing styles

Thanks to the audio improvements that come with the H2 chip, there really isn’t much to write about the difference in audio quality between the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2, especially if you compare the AirPods 4 with ANC to the AirPods Pro 2. The ultimate difference comes down to whether you find silicone-tipped earbuds comfortable. I personally like the forming-to-size use of silicone tips, and I generally prefer silicone-tipped earbuds over plastic earbuds, which means I prefer the AirPods Pro series over standard AirPods.

However, many people find plastic-tipped earbuds like the one featured on the AirPods to be fine or comfortable. It ultimately comes down to which type of earbud you prefer. This also depends on whether you want or need ANC. I like ANC, especially when traveling by plane or on a train, to block out background noise. However, some people find that ANC, especially when paired with a silicone-tipped earbud, can cause headaches or an uncomfortable layer of pressure between the earbud and ear.

If this describes you, I recommend getting the AirPods 4 without ANC and avoiding the AirPods Pro series. At the same time, if you enjoy the plastic construction of the earbuds but also want ANC, you can pick up the AirPods 4 with ANC, which is a better bargain than the AirPods Pro 2.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Now is a great time to pick up any AirPods, as the new AirPods 4 release has brought prices down. Thanks to the inclusion of the H2 chip into the AirPods 4 lineup, especially the AirPods 4 with ANC, you are essentially getting the same audio quality in the AirPods Pro 2, just with a different earbud tip style. If you prefer the silicone-tip earbud style of the AirPods Pro 2, I would suggest keeping an eye on prices at stores such as Amazon. That way, you can keep track of any sales on the AirPods Pro 2 as we approach the holiday shopping season.

