American Airlines passenger uses high-tech device to track lost wallet

An American Airlines passenger said that his wallet was still missing after he attempted to track it using an Apple AirTag device that was shown flying to 35 cities.

John Lewis said in a Twitter video on Jan. 30 that he received help from airline employees after an initial tweet about his missing wallet two days earlier.

“Unfortunately, all that was found was the AirTag and not the wallet,” Lewis explained. “Which means, due to the fact that I called as soon as I found out my wallet was missing, that means the cleaning crew – and I hate to just accuse anybody… since they clean up so well, somebody from the cleaning crew took the wallet and just left the AirTag.”

He noted that he heard the AirTag was “buried” under the seat. The wallet, he said, wouldn’t fit under the seat on its own, but the tag would.

The AirTag, a small metal disc, can be tracked using the Find My app.

“I guess they didn’t realize that I called as soon it was missing and knew that it was in Tulsa, Oklahoma,” Lewis added. He planned to cancel his credit cards and get new identification cards.

Lewis, of Missouri, said that his flight had been delayed by an hour and he had to rush to his next plane. He ultimately took responsibility for forgetting his wallet.

“Thanks for following up. Please join us in DMs and send us your wallets current location. This will allow us to help as quickly as possible,” American Airlines replied.

In his initial post, Lewis said he was an American Airlines Platinum member and that his AirTag, at least, had to have gone “like 100,000 miles easy.”

American Airlines did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.