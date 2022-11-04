AOC and Stephen King lash out at Elon Musk’s $8 Twitter verification fee. Gen Z weighs in

Some University of Texas at Austin students raised their eyebrows at public figures like Stephen King and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., complaining about Elon Musk’s plan to charge $8 per month for Twitter verification.

“It’s a bit silly,” one UT student told Fox News. But he added: “I don’t really care, to be honest.”

WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE

Another student called it “capitalism at its finest.”

King and Ocasio-Cortez got into spats with Musk on Twitter after the social media giant’s new owner announced the verification charge. King said Twitter should pay him, while Ocasio-Cortez argued that it was like charging for free speech.

LIBERALS TRIGGERED OVER MUSK’S LETTER STATING HE BOUGHT TWITTER TO ‘HELP HUMANITY’: ‘CURTAINS FOR THIS PLACE’

“I don’t get that, to be honest,” the first UT student said.

AOC COMPLAINS HER TWITTER ACCOUNT ‘CONVENIENTLY’ NOT WORKING AFTER TIFF WITH CEO ELON MUSK

One student said it shouldn’t be a big deal for famous people as long as the app remains free.

“They can still just use it and not have the check mark if it’s that big of a deal for them,” she said. “It’s not like he’s charging to use the app.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“If you don’t want to pay for it, then don’t,” the student told Fox News. “But I guess I get why they’re upset because it’s like once you have it and now it’s like you have to pay for it, it’s kind of dumb.”

To watch UT students’ full reactions, click here.