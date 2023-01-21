Apple addressing iPhone 14 issue with software update: Reports

Apple is reportedly releasing a new software update that will address an issue that causes horizontal lines to flash across the displays of some iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models.

According to Forbes, the iOS 16.3 Release Candidate is now available, with testing showing it fixes the problem, as well as adds significant new functionality.

The outlet previously cited an internal memo confirming that the tech giant was working on the problem and that “a software update is coming soon that will resolve the issue.”

MacRumors reported on Jan. 13 that Apple’s memo said customers may “report that when they power on or unlock their phone, they briefly see horizontal lines flash across the screen.”

Images shared by the site showed the thin bright horizontal lines against the black screen.

There have been other issues reported with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, and Forbes reported Wednesday that iOS 16.3 was expected to arrive next week.

While the timing of the release remains uncertain, Apple announced earlier in the week that the second generation HomePod would be available starting on Feb. 3.

That product is compatible with iPhone SE and later or iPhone 8 and later running iOS 16.3 or later.

Fox News Digital’s requests for comment from Apple were not returned.