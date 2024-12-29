Apple Mail app redesign introduces new categorization feature in iOS 18.2
Apple’s new Mail Categories in iOS 18.2 and later are here to help you take control and make managing your email a lot easier.
Let’s dive into how you can make the most of these new inbox features on your iPhone.
How to update your software to iOS 18.2 or later
First things first, let’s update your software to iOS 18.2 or later:
- Open Settings
- Tap General
- Select Software Update
- Tap Update Now
- Enter your passcode and agree to terms
- Wait for the installation to complete
Using Categories in Mail on iPhone
In iOS 18.2 and later, the Mail app enhances email management by automatically sorting messages into distinct categories. This feature is designed to help you quickly find and manage your emails.
Categories overview
- Primary: Contains personal messages and time-sensitive information.
- Transactions: Tracks confirmations, receipts and shipping notices.
- Updates: Includes news, newsletters and social media updates.
- Promotions: Displays coupon and sales emails.
Note: If a message in the Transactions, Updates or Promotions categories contains time-sensitive information, it will also appear in the Primary category.
Using the New Mail categorization feature
Now that you’re all set with iOS 18.2 or later, let’s explore how to use the new Mail Categorization feature:
- Open the Mail app on your iPhone.
- At the top, you’ll see the four new categories: Primary, Transactions, Updates and Promotions.
- Tap on any category to view emails sorted specifically for that section.
- If you want to see all your emails together, swipe from right to left at the top to reveal the “All Mail” option.
- Once you update to iOS 18.2 or later, the default will be the “Categories” view. If you tap the three horizontal dots in the top right corner of your inbox, you’ll see it is set to Categories.
- If you prefer not to use categories, tap the three horizontal dots again and select List View.
Ensuring important emails land in Primary
To make sure important emails, like the CyberGuy newsletter, land in the “Primary” category:
- Scroll through your inbox and locate and tap any email from the CyberGuy Newsletter.
- If you don’t have one handy, check your “Junk” or “Promotions” folders.
- Tap the leftward arrow.
- Click where it says “Categorize Sender.”
- Tap Primary.
- Then, tap Continue.
This simple action helps signal its importance. Once you manually move an email to the Primary category, Apple’s Mail app will learn from this action.
Kurt’s key takeaways
Apple’s new Mail Categories feature aims to streamline your email management by automatically sorting your messages. While it can be incredibly helpful, it may take some time to adjust and fine-tune. Remember to periodically check other categories to ensure important emails aren’t misclassified. With a bit of patience and customization, you can transform your inbox into a more organized and efficient space.
