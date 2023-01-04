Apple to raise battery service fees for out-of-warranty devices

Apple is increasing out-of-warranty battery service fees this year.

The change is effective on March 1, according to the tech giant’s website.

“The current out-of-warranty battery service fee will apply until the end of February 2023,” Apple wrote on a page headed: “iPhone Battery Service.”

“Effective March 1, 2023, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $20 for all iPhone models prior to iPhone 14,” it said.

In addition, Apple fees are subject to tax and a shipping fee will be added should an iPhone need to be shipped.

Notably, Apple said that other service providers can set their own fees.

Estimates of iPhone service costs – created using the “Get an Estimate” tool – include $99 for an iPhone 14 regardless of the model, $69 for the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and iPhone X and $49 for the iPhone 8 and older generations through the iPhone 5.

For some MacBook computers and iPads, Apple said that service fees will also increase.

“Effective March 1, 2023, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $30 for all MacBook Air models and by $50 for all MacBook and MacBook Pro models,” it said.

For the iPad Pro 12.9-inch, the iPad Pro 11-inch, the iPad Pro 10.5-inch, the iPad Pro 9.7-inch, the iPad mini and the iPad Air, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $20.

There are also estimates for iPads and MacBooks in different models.

According to TechCrunch, the change is global, with increases not affecting AppleCare or AppleCare+ subscribers.