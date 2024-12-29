Are your smart home cameras spying on you? Study reveals shocking data grabs

Smart home cameras have become a necessity. You already know they help keep an eye on what’s happening indoors and outdoors, even when you’re not home.

But while these cameras are undeniably useful, they also pose a privacy risk. A new study highlights outdoor security camera apps as some of the biggest collectors of user data.

This includes sensitive personal information like email addresses, phone numbers, payment details, precise location and more.

How smart home cameras can be spying on you

According to a study conducted by Surfshark , outdoor security camera apps are some of the top offenders when it comes to collecting user data. These apps gather 12 data points on average, including sensitive details like email addresses, phone numbers, payment information and precise location. That’s 50% more than what other smart home devices typically collect. What’s even worse is that these apps often connect up to seven of these data points directly to your identity.

Indoor security camera apps are slightly less data-hungry but still raise privacy concerns. They collect an average of nine data points, with six typically tied to users’ identities. Commonly collected data includes email addresses, phone numbers, user IDs, device IDs, purchase histories and audio data. While this information can help improve the user experience, it also increases the risk of privacy violations.

One of the biggest concerns with both outdoor and indoor security camera apps is the kind of data they collect. Many of these apps gather personal info like your name, email, phone number and physical address. Some apps, such as Arlo, Deep Sentinel, and D-Link, even grab data about your contacts, which can be accessed outside of the app. This data isn’t actually necessary for the apps to do their job.

Which apps collect the most data?

Among the apps that collect the most data, Deep Sentinel and Lorex stand out for outdoor security cameras, each collecting 18 out of a possible 32 data points. Nest Labs, which leads the pack for indoor cameras, collects 17 data points, with Ring and Arlo each gathering 15.

The absence of regulations and standards for smart home devices creates significant privacy risks. Without clear guidelines, users are vulnerable to data breaches, cyberattacks and even physical harm. Some apps track users for targeted ads or share data with third parties and data brokers. While outdoor security cameras typically avoid tracking, indoor cameras like Nooie and Canary Connect engage in user tracking, further complicating privacy concerns.

9 ways to stay safe from the risks associated with smart home cameras

1. Limit data sharing: Look for smart home camera apps that allow you to control what data is shared. Many apps offer settings that let you disable certain data collection features, like location tracking or audio recording. Customizing these settings can significantly reduce your risk of exposing personal information.

2. Regularly review and update privacy settings: Smart home cameras often receive software updates that may change privacy settings. It’s important to regularly review the app’s privacy settings to make sure they align with your preferences. Disable features that aren’t essential, such as sharing data with third-party apps or advertisers.

3. Use strong passwords and two-factor authentication (2FA): Make sure your camera’s app and associated accounts are protected by strong, unique passwords. Consider using a password manager to generate and store complex passwords.

4. Enable two-factor authentication (2FA) wherever possible: This adds an extra layer of security in case your account information is compromised.

5. Be mindful of camera placement: If your camera is collecting sensitive data like audio or images of people in your home, be mindful of where you place it. Avoid positioning cameras in private areas like bedrooms or bathrooms. This reduces the amount of potentially sensitive data the camera can capture.

6. Consider using local storage instead of cloud services: Some cameras offer local storage options, where footage is stored directly on a device like a hard drive or SD card, rather than in the cloud. This keeps your data more secure since it’s not accessible via the internet and is less likely to be exposed during a data breach.

7. Use a VPN: Encrypt your internet connection with a VPN to safeguard data transmitted from your smart home devices. This is an easy yet powerful way to add an extra layer of protection to your network. Using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service can enhance your privacy by encrypting your internet traffic, making it harder for hackers and third parties to intercept your data, especially on public Wi-Fi. A VPN masks your IP address, helping to obscure your location and online activity. While VPNs don’t directly prevent phishing emails, they reduce the exposure of your browsing habits to trackers that may use this data maliciously. With a VPN, you can securely access your email accounts from anywhere, even in areas with restrictive internet policies. For best VPN software, see my expert review of the best VPNs for browsing the web privately on your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices

8. Regularly review privacy policies: Stay informed about how your devices and apps collect, store and share your data. Ensure that you are aware of any changes to privacy terms that may affect your information.

9. Consider home security systems with enhanced physical security features, but be aware that, like all smart devices, they collect a variety of user data, including personal information, device data and location tracking. To minimize privacy risks, here are some tips for adjusting the settings within most security system apps:

Disable location tracking: The security company may use location data for features like geofencing, which triggers actions based on your proximity to your home. If you’re concerned about privacy, you can disable location tracking in the app to prevent the system from collecting this data.

The security company may use location data for features like geofencing, which triggers actions based on your proximity to your home. If you’re concerned about privacy, you can disable location tracking in the app to prevent the system from collecting this data. Limit video storage: Many security company’s cameras can store video footage in the cloud, but you can adjust the app settings to limit how long footage is stored or to delete it automatically after a certain period.

Many security company’s cameras can store video footage in the cloud, but you can adjust the app settings to limit how long footage is stored or to delete it automatically after a certain period. Adjust device permissions: Review and adjust permissions for devices like cameras and smart locks to limit data collection. For example, disable audio recording if it’s not necessary for your security needs.

Review and adjust permissions for devices like cameras and smart locks to limit data collection. For example, disable audio recording if it’s not necessary for your security needs. Control third-party data sharing: Your security company may share data with third parties, so it’s essential to check and disable any settings that allow your data to be shared beyond your security system’s ecosystem.

By actively managing these settings and using a VPN, you can significantly reduce your exposure to potential privacy risks associated with your smart home system. Check out my picks for best security systems .

Kurt’s key takeaway

The rapid rise of IoT tech has changed the way we live and interact. But without proper rules in place, companies might put profits over user safety. This can lead to devices with security holes and weaknesses. A lot of smart home cameras are collecting more data than they really need and aren’t clear about what they’re doing with it. It could be sold to third-party companies or used to target you with ads.

